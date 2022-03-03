Illinois hosts Penn State on Thursday night looking to win its second straight game in men's basketball.

Illinois finishes the season with two straight home games as the Illini look to cap off another impressive season.

How to Watch Penn State at Illinois in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Penn State at Illinois game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Illini are coming off a big road win at Michigan on Sunday, but have gone just 3-3 over their last six games.

Despite the recent struggles, they are still 13-5 in the Big Ten and a game back of first-place Wisconsin.

Illinois can clinch at least a share of second place in the Big Ten with a win and will share the title if they win its last two games and Wisconsin slips up this weekend.

Penn State will look to, instead, pull off the big upset as it tries to bounce back from a tough 93-70 loss to Nebraska on Sunday in its home finale.

The Nittany Lions now must play its last two games of the year on the road and it isn't going to be easy.

They will travel to Rutgers on Sunday to wrap up the regular season in one of the toughest places to play.

First, though, Penn State will try to win its fourth game in the last six and get the upset of the Illini.

Regional restrictions may apply.