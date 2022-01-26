Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State at Indiana in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Indiana looks to bounce back from a home loss to Michigan when it hosts Penn State on Wednesday night.

Indiana gets a rare third straight Big Ten home game on Wednesday night as it tries to avenge an earlier season loss to Penn State.

How to Watch Penn State at Indiana in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Penn State at Indiana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hoosiers are coming off an 80-62 loss to Michigan on Sunday afternoon that was their first home loss of the year. They had won their first 12 games in Bloomington, including a huge upset win over rival Purdue on Thursday night.

Wednesday night, they will look to bounce back from that loss and get back at Penn State for the 61-58 loss back on Jan. 2.

The Nittany Lions head to Indiana looking to snap a two-game losing streak. They lost a close game to Ohio State and then got beat by Iowa on Saturday.

The losses dropped them to 3-5 in the Big Ten and back to .500 overall at 8-8. Penn State has had an up-and-down season as it hasn't won or lost more than two games in a row all year.

Wednesday night, the Nittany Lions will look to keep that up as they try to keep from losing their third straight game. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Penn State at Indiana

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) takes a last-second shot beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) takes a last-second shot beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives through the defense of Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okungwo (17) and guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17553662
College Basketball

How to Watch Penn State at Indiana

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17553698
College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall

2 minutes ago
105188_d0034
entertainment

How to Watch Let's Make a Deal: S13 E89

23 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) after a video review confirmed a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and center Tomas Hertl (48) and right wing Timo Meier (28) score against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott (1) during the second period. The goal was overturn upon review at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

32 minutes ago
USATSI_17555309
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Nets

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy