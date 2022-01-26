Indiana looks to bounce back from a home loss to Michigan when it hosts Penn State on Wednesday night.

Indiana gets a rare third straight Big Ten home game on Wednesday night as it tries to avenge an earlier season loss to Penn State.

How to Watch Penn State at Indiana in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Penn State at Indiana game on fuboTV.

The Hoosiers are coming off an 80-62 loss to Michigan on Sunday afternoon that was their first home loss of the year. They had won their first 12 games in Bloomington, including a huge upset win over rival Purdue on Thursday night.

Wednesday night, they will look to bounce back from that loss and get back at Penn State for the 61-58 loss back on Jan. 2.

The Nittany Lions head to Indiana looking to snap a two-game losing streak. They lost a close game to Ohio State and then got beat by Iowa on Saturday.

The losses dropped them to 3-5 in the Big Ten and back to .500 overall at 8-8. Penn State has had an up-and-down season as it hasn't won or lost more than two games in a row all year.

Wednesday night, the Nittany Lions will look to keep that up as they try to keep from losing their third straight game.

