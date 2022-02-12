Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Penn State heads to Minnesota on Saturday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak

Penn State is coming off two straight games where it nearly pulled off an upset. The Nittany Lions went to Wisconsin last Saturday and lost 51-49 and then hosted Michigan on Tuesday and lost 58-57.

The defense has been great, but the offense has let it down in the back-to-back losses.

Penn State is showing a lot of improvement this year and is heading in the right direction and Saturday the Nittany Lions hope that can get them a win at Minnesota in the first of two games against the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota will look to send Penn State home with its third straight loss and, in turn, snap its five-game losing streak.

The Golden Gophers have won just one time since December 22nd and are currently just 2-10 in the Big Ten.

They have played some of the top teams in the Big Ten tough but just haven't had enough to pull out the upsets.

Saturday they will look to finally get back in the win column before leaving home for a two-game road trip.

