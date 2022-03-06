Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rutgers hosts Penn State on Sunday afternoon looking to win its second straight game and strengthen its tournament resume.

Rutgers snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday night when it went on the road and beat Indiana 66-63. Ron Harper Jr. hit a last-second shot to give the Scarlet Knights a huge victory.

How to Watch Penn State at Rutgers in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Penn State at Rutgers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win moved them to 17-12 overall and 11-8 in the Big Ten and helped keep them on the right side of the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

Rutgers now must avoid a letdown on Sunday afternoon when it hosts a Penn State team coming off a close loss to Illinois on Thursday night.

The Nittany Lions played the Fighting Illini tough but ultimately came up short in the 60-55 loss. The defense once again played well, but the offense just couldn't get going and they went home with a tough loss.

Sunday, it doesn't get much easier as they visit Rutgers. It is a tough place to play and Penn State has lost seven straight on the road.

Penn State has been close in a lot of games but has come up short and Sunday, it will look to finally reverse that trend and deal Rutgers a huge blow to its tournament hopes.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Penn State at Rutgers

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
