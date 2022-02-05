How to Watch Penn State at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball

Seth Lundy and the Nittany Lions travel to No. 11 ranked Wisconsin to take on Johnny Davis and the Badgers on Saturday night.

Penn State sits at .500 overall this season with a record of 9-9. Inside of Big Ten play, however, the Nittany Lions are just 4-6. Since coming back from the new year, they are just 4-4 with ranked losses to No. 4 Purdue and No. 16 Ohio State and unranked losses to Iowa and Indiana.

Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett lead the team on the court. Lundy averages 13.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Pickett averages 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

How to Watch Penn State Nittany Lions at Wisconsin Badgers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin is the No. 11 ranked team in the nation with a 17-4 record overall. Inside of the conference, it is 8-3 which is in front of the Buckeyes but behind Illinois, Michigan State, and Purdue.

The Badgers' three conference losses are all to ranked opponents (Ohio State, Michigan State, and Illinois. They are led by Johnny Davis. Davis averages 21.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game -- leading his team in all three categories.

Wisconsin hasn't lost yet to an unranked conference opponent. Penn State hasn't beaten a ranked conference opponent. Could this be the first for either of these scenarios?

Regional restrictions may apply.