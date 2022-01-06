How to Watch Penn State at Northwestern

Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State Nittany Lions at Northwestern Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A Big Ten Conference rivalry is here as 6-5 Penn State travels to take on 8-3 Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Both of these teams have already played one game since coming back from the New Year.

Penn State was able to get a conference win under its belt as they took down Indiana 61-58 with the help of 15 points from Jalen Pickett and 12 rebounds from John Harrar.

Northwestern did not find similar luck as it took a loss to Michigan State 73-67. Despite the loss, Pete Nance was able to score 13 points and Ryan Young was two rebounds away from a double-double.

The Wildcats now turn to the Nittany Lions and are looking for a bounce-back game to stay on track. At 8-3 on the year, they can't keep losing. Pete Nance, the Wildcats leader in points per game and rebounds per game, will need to step up big time against John Harrar.

Seth Lundy, a junior forward for Penn State, will need to spice things up as well. He leads the team in scoring with 14.1 per game and also adds 6.4 rebounds per game alongside Harrar.

This conference matchup will either allow Northwestern to go 2-1 in conference play or allow Penn State to even up at .500 at 2-2.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

