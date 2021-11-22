Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 10, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball as Youngstown State Penguins guard Shemar Rathan-Mayes (left) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cornell Big Red (3-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Bryce Jordan Center.

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Cornell

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Penn State vs. Cornell

    • Cornell did not participate in any games in 2020-21.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Myreon Jones averaged 15.3 points per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last season.
    • John Harrar averaged 8.7 boards per game and Jamari Wheeler dished out 3.4 assists per game.
    • Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Wheeler averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Seth Lundy compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Penn State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Youngstown State

    W 75-59

    Home

    11/15/2021

    UMass

    L 81-56

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    W 74-59

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    LSU

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    Cornell Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Binghamton

    W 76-69

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Lafayette

    W 90-85

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Colgate

    W 78-68

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Wells

    W 107-48

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Canisius

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Keuka

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Cornell at Penn State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
