How to Watch Penn State vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cornell Big Red (3-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Bryce Jordan Center.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Cornell
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Cornell
- Cornell did not participate in any games in 2020-21.
Penn State Players to Watch
- Myreon Jones averaged 15.3 points per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last season.
- John Harrar averaged 8.7 boards per game and Jamari Wheeler dished out 3.4 assists per game.
- Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
- Wheeler averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Seth Lundy compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Youngstown State
W 75-59
Home
11/15/2021
UMass
L 81-56
Away
11/18/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 74-59
Home
11/22/2021
Cornell
-
Home
11/26/2021
LSU
-
Away
12/1/2021
Miami
-
Home
12/5/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
12/8/2021
Wagner
-
Home
12/11/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
Cornell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Binghamton
W 76-69
Away
11/12/2021
Lafayette
W 90-85
Away
11/16/2021
Colgate
W 78-68
Home
11/19/2021
Wells
W 107-48
Home
11/22/2021
Penn State
-
Away
11/24/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Home
11/29/2021
Canisius
-
Away
12/3/2021
Coppin State
-
Home
12/5/2021
Keuka
-
Home
12/8/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Away
