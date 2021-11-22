Nov 10, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball as Youngstown State Penguins guard Shemar Rathan-Mayes (left) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Cornell Big Red (3-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Bryce Jordan Center.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Cornell

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Cornell

Cornell did not participate in any games in 2020-21.

Penn State Players to Watch

Myreon Jones averaged 15.3 points per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last season.

John Harrar averaged 8.7 boards per game and Jamari Wheeler dished out 3.4 assists per game.

Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.

Wheeler averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Seth Lundy compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

Penn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Youngstown State W 75-59 Home 11/15/2021 UMass L 81-56 Away 11/18/2021 Saint Francis (BKN) W 74-59 Home 11/22/2021 Cornell - Home 11/26/2021 LSU - Away 12/1/2021 Miami - Home 12/5/2021 Ohio State - Home 12/8/2021 Wagner - Home 12/11/2021 Michigan State - Away

Cornell Schedule