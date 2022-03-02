Feb 27, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Kobe Webster (10) as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) looks to drive the ball to the basket during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Nebraska defeated Penn State 93-70. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions (12-14, 7-11 Big Ten) will visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (20-8, 13-5 Big Ten) after losing six road games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Penn State

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: State Farm Center

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Penn State

The Fighting Illini put up 76.9 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 65.7 the Nittany Lions give up.

The Nittany Lions put up an average of 65.3 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 68 the Fighting Illini allow.

This season, the Fighting Illini have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have made.

The Nittany Lions are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

Kofi Cockburn paces his team in both points (21.5) and rebounds (10.7) per game, and also averages 0.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Trent Frazier averages a team-leading 4 assists per game. He is also averaging 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Alfonso Plummer is averaging 15.5 points, 1.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Jacob Grandison averages 10.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Da'Monte Williams puts up 3.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Penn State Players to Watch