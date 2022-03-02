How to Watch Penn State vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (12-14, 7-11 Big Ten) will visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (20-8, 13-5 Big Ten) after losing six road games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: State Farm Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Penn State
- The Fighting Illini put up 76.9 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 65.7 the Nittany Lions give up.
- The Nittany Lions put up an average of 65.3 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 68 the Fighting Illini allow.
- This season, the Fighting Illini have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have made.
- The Nittany Lions are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn paces his team in both points (21.5) and rebounds (10.7) per game, and also averages 0.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Trent Frazier averages a team-leading 4 assists per game. He is also averaging 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Alfonso Plummer is averaging 15.5 points, 1.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
- Jacob Grandison averages 10.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Da'Monte Williams puts up 3.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Penn State Players to Watch
- John Harrar is the Nittany Lions' top rebounder (10.2 per game), and he averages 10.6 points and 1.2 assists.
- Seth Lundy gets the Nittany Lions 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Nittany Lions get 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Sam Sessoms.
- Myles Dread gives the Nittany Lions 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also delivers 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
March
3
2022
Penn State at Illinois
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)