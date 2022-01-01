Penn State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Mady Sissoko (22) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) in the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Indiana

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Indiana

The 67.3 points per game the Nittany Lions record are 5.6 more points than the Hoosiers allow (61.7).

The Hoosiers score 11.3 more points per game (77.2) than the Nittany Lions give up to opponents (65.9).

The Nittany Lions make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (35.0%).

The Hoosiers are shooting 49.0% from the field, 7.0% higher than the 42.0% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

Seth Lundy leads the Nittany Lions in scoring, tallying 14.7 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

John Harrar is Penn State's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.6 per game, while Jalen Pickett is its best passer, distributing 4.4 assists in each contest.

The Nittany Lions get the most three-point shooting production out of Lundy, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

Myles Dread and Harrar lead Penn State on the defensive end, with Dread leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Harrar in blocks averaging 0.3 per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis holds the top spot on the Hoosiers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Xavier Johnson's assist statline paces Indiana; he records 4.3 assists per game.

Parker Stewart hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoosiers.

Indiana's leader in steals is Race Thompson (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis (3.2 per game).

Penn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Oregon State W 60-45 Away 12/1/2021 Miami L 63-58 Home 12/5/2021 Ohio State L 76-64 Home 12/8/2021 Wagner W 74-54 Home 12/11/2021 Michigan State L 80-64 Away 1/2/2022 Indiana - Home 1/5/2022 Northwestern - Away 1/8/2022 Purdue - Home 1/11/2022 Rutgers - Home 1/16/2022 Ohio State - Away 1/19/2022 Minnesota - Home

Indiana Schedule