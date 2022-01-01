Penn State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Penn State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Indiana
- The 67.3 points per game the Nittany Lions record are 5.6 more points than the Hoosiers allow (61.7).
- The Hoosiers score 11.3 more points per game (77.2) than the Nittany Lions give up to opponents (65.9).
- The Nittany Lions make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (35.0%).
- The Hoosiers are shooting 49.0% from the field, 7.0% higher than the 42.0% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.
Penn State Players to Watch
- Seth Lundy leads the Nittany Lions in scoring, tallying 14.7 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
- John Harrar is Penn State's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.6 per game, while Jalen Pickett is its best passer, distributing 4.4 assists in each contest.
- The Nittany Lions get the most three-point shooting production out of Lundy, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
- Myles Dread and Harrar lead Penn State on the defensive end, with Dread leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Harrar in blocks averaging 0.3 per contest.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis holds the top spot on the Hoosiers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Johnson's assist statline paces Indiana; he records 4.3 assists per game.
- Parker Stewart hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoosiers.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Race Thompson (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis (3.2 per game).
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Oregon State
W 60-45
Away
12/1/2021
Miami
L 63-58
Home
12/5/2021
Ohio State
L 76-64
Home
12/8/2021
Wagner
W 74-54
Home
12/11/2021
Michigan State
L 80-64
Away
1/2/2022
Indiana
-
Home
1/5/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
1/8/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/11/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
1/16/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
1/19/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Nebraska
W 68-55
Home
12/8/2021
Wisconsin
L 64-59
Away
12/12/2021
Merrimack
W 81-49
Home
12/18/2021
Notre Dame
W 64-56
Away
12/22/2021
Northern Kentucky
W 79-61
Home
1/2/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/6/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
1/9/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
1/13/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/17/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
1/20/2022
Purdue
-
Home