Penn State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Penn State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Mady Sissoko (22) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) in the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Hoosiers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Indiana

    • Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Penn State vs. Indiana

    • The 67.3 points per game the Nittany Lions record are 5.6 more points than the Hoosiers allow (61.7).
    • The Hoosiers score 11.3 more points per game (77.2) than the Nittany Lions give up to opponents (65.9).
    • The Nittany Lions make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (35.0%).
    • The Hoosiers are shooting 49.0% from the field, 7.0% higher than the 42.0% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Seth Lundy leads the Nittany Lions in scoring, tallying 14.7 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
    • John Harrar is Penn State's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.6 per game, while Jalen Pickett is its best passer, distributing 4.4 assists in each contest.
    • The Nittany Lions get the most three-point shooting production out of Lundy, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
    • Myles Dread and Harrar lead Penn State on the defensive end, with Dread leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Harrar in blocks averaging 0.3 per contest.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Trayce Jackson-Davis holds the top spot on the Hoosiers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
    • Xavier Johnson's assist statline paces Indiana; he records 4.3 assists per game.
    • Parker Stewart hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoosiers.
    • Indiana's leader in steals is Race Thompson (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis (3.2 per game).

    Penn State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Oregon State

    W 60-45

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Miami

    L 63-58

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Ohio State

    L 76-64

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wagner

    W 74-54

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Michigan State

    L 80-64

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    Indiana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Nebraska

    W 68-55

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 64-59

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Merrimack

    W 81-49

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 64-56

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    W 79-61

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Indiana at Penn State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
