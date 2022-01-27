Penn State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (14-5, 5-4 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten play against the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-8, 3-5 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Penn State

Indiana vs Penn State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Indiana

-8.5

127.5 points

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Penn State

  • The Hoosiers put up 9.1 more points per game (74.0) than the Nittany Lions allow (64.9).
  • The Nittany Lions average just 1.8 more points per game (65.5) than the Hoosiers give up (63.7).
  • The Hoosiers are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.
  • The Nittany Lions are shooting 44.1% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 37.9% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis paces his team in both points (18.6) and rebounds (8.6) per contest, and also posts 1.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots.
  • Race Thompson posts 10.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Xavier Johnson averages a team-high 4.2 assists per game. He is also posting 10.2 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the floor.
  • Miller Kopp puts up 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Parker Stewart is averaging 7.4 points, 0.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Jalen Pickett is averaging a team-leading 4.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 40.7% of his shots from the field and 30.0% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
  • John Harrar is the Nittany Lions' top rebounder (9.6 per game), and he produces 10.1 points and 1.0 assists.
  • Seth Lundy is the Nittany Lions' top scorer (13.7 points per game) and assist man (0.9), and puts up 5.8 rebounds.
  • Sam Sessoms is posting 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, making 49.0% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
  • Myles Dread is putting up 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 36.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Penn State at Indiana

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

