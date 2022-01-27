Penn State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Penn State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Indiana Hoosiers (14-5, 5-4 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten play against the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-8, 3-5 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Penn State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -8.5 127.5 points

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Penn State

The Hoosiers put up 9.1 more points per game (74.0) than the Nittany Lions allow (64.9).

The Nittany Lions average just 1.8 more points per game (65.5) than the Hoosiers give up (63.7).

The Hoosiers are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.

The Nittany Lions are shooting 44.1% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 37.9% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis paces his team in both points (18.6) and rebounds (8.6) per contest, and also posts 1.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots.

Race Thompson posts 10.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Xavier Johnson averages a team-high 4.2 assists per game. He is also posting 10.2 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the floor.

Miller Kopp puts up 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Parker Stewart is averaging 7.4 points, 0.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

Penn State Players to Watch