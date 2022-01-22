Penn State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) will try to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The matchup airs at 4:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Penn State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa vs Penn State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Iowa

-11

142.5 points

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Penn State

  • The Hawkeyes record 19.2 more points per game (83.9) than the Nittany Lions give up (64.7).
  • The Nittany Lions put up an average of 66.5 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 70.4 the Hawkeyes give up.
  • This season, the Hawkeyes have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have made.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Keegan Murray puts up 23.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.1 assists, shooting 58.4% from the floor and 36.0% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Kris Murray posts 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Patrick McCaffery is putting up 9.6 points, 1.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Filip Rebraca puts up 6.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 56.0% from the field.
  • Joe Toussaint paces his squad in assists per game (3.9), and also puts up 5.6 points and 2.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Jalen Pickett is averaging a team-best 4.4 assists per game. And he is producing 13.3 points and 4.0 rebounds, making 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
  • John Harrar is posting a team-best 9.9 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 10.8 points and 1.0 assists, making 68.9% of his shots from the field (eighth in the nation).
  • Seth Lundy is the Nittany Lions' top scorer (14.1 points per game), and he delivers 1.0 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
  • Sam Sessoms is posting 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 49.6% of his shots from the field and 46.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
  • Myles Dread gives the Nittany Lions 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Penn State at Iowa

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dayton Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in Women's College Basketball

43 seconds ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 5
NFL

How to Watch Bengals at Titans

30 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) scores a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans 49ers 155
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

30 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 102
NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

30 minutes ago
UConn Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Connecticut in Men's College Hockey

30 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

La Salle vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

30 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Penn State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

30 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Richmond vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

30 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Iowa vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy