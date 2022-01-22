Penn State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Penn State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) will try to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The matchup airs at 4:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa
-11
142.5 points
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Penn State
- The Hawkeyes record 19.2 more points per game (83.9) than the Nittany Lions give up (64.7).
- The Nittany Lions put up an average of 66.5 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 70.4 the Hawkeyes give up.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have made.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray puts up 23.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.1 assists, shooting 58.4% from the floor and 36.0% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kris Murray posts 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Patrick McCaffery is putting up 9.6 points, 1.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
- Filip Rebraca puts up 6.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 56.0% from the field.
- Joe Toussaint paces his squad in assists per game (3.9), and also puts up 5.6 points and 2.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Penn State Players to Watch
- Jalen Pickett is averaging a team-best 4.4 assists per game. And he is producing 13.3 points and 4.0 rebounds, making 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
- John Harrar is posting a team-best 9.9 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 10.8 points and 1.0 assists, making 68.9% of his shots from the field (eighth in the nation).
- Seth Lundy is the Nittany Lions' top scorer (14.1 points per game), and he delivers 1.0 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
- Sam Sessoms is posting 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 49.6% of his shots from the field and 46.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Myles Dread gives the Nittany Lions 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
22
2022
Penn State at Iowa
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
4:30
PM/EST
