Penn State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Penn State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) will try to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The matchup airs at 4:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -11 142.5 points

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Penn State

The Hawkeyes record 19.2 more points per game (83.9) than the Nittany Lions give up (64.7).

The Nittany Lions put up an average of 66.5 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 70.4 the Hawkeyes give up.

This season, the Hawkeyes have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have made.

Iowa Players to Watch

Keegan Murray puts up 23.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.1 assists, shooting 58.4% from the floor and 36.0% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kris Murray posts 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Patrick McCaffery is putting up 9.6 points, 1.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Filip Rebraca puts up 6.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 56.0% from the field.

Joe Toussaint paces his squad in assists per game (3.9), and also puts up 5.6 points and 2.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Penn State Players to Watch