How to Watch Penn State vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The LSU Tigers (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch LSU vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
LSU
-8
141.5 points
Key Stats for LSU vs. Penn State
- Last year, the Tigers recorded 81.8 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 73 the Nittany Lions gave up.
- The Nittany Lions averaged just 2.6 fewer points per game last year (72.6) than the Tigers allowed (75.2).
- The Tigers made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- The Nittany Lions shot at a 40.8% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
LSU Players to Watch
- Darius Days paces the Tigers with 19.2 points per contest and 0.8 assists, while also averaging 7.4 rebounds.
- Tari Eason puts up a team-best 8.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 13.6 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 54.7% from the floor.
- Eric Gaines posts 9.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the floor.
- Efton Reid puts up 10.2 points, 6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 61.5% from the floor.
- Xavier Pinson leads the Tigers at 5.4 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.2 rebounds and 9 points.
Penn State Players to Watch
- Myreon Jones averaged 15.3 points per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and two assists per game last season.
- John Harrar pulled down 8.7 rebounds per game, while Jamari Wheeler averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
- Jones made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Wheeler averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Seth Lundy compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
