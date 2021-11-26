Nov 10, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball as Youngstown State Penguins guard Shemar Rathan-Mayes (left) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Penn State

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Total LSU -8 141.5 points

Key Stats for LSU vs. Penn State

Last year, the Tigers recorded 81.8 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 73 the Nittany Lions gave up.

The Nittany Lions averaged just 2.6 fewer points per game last year (72.6) than the Tigers allowed (75.2).

The Tigers made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

The Nittany Lions shot at a 40.8% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

LSU Players to Watch

Darius Days paces the Tigers with 19.2 points per contest and 0.8 assists, while also averaging 7.4 rebounds.

Tari Eason puts up a team-best 8.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 13.6 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 54.7% from the floor.

Eric Gaines posts 9.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the floor.

Efton Reid puts up 10.2 points, 6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 61.5% from the floor.

Xavier Pinson leads the Tigers at 5.4 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.2 rebounds and 9 points.

Penn State Players to Watch