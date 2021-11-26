LSU hopes to win a multi-team event for the first time in over a decade. It takes on Penn State on Friday night.

Will Wade has had a colorful tenure during his five seasons as head coach of LSU. Early on, he brought in one of the best recruiting classes in the history of the program. Then he shocked many by nabbing microwave scorer Cam Thomas—the all-time leading scorer at the famed Oak Hill Academy—from other blue-chip programs.

However, the recruiting success came with NCAA scrutiny, and as the three-year investigation drags on, there is an unsettling feeling around the program and Wade.

Allegations and penalties aside, Wade and the Tigers hope to accomplish something that the Tigers have not done in over a decade: win a multi-team tournament. LSU almost ended the drought last season when they made it to the final game of the SEC Championship, but they ultimately fell just short of claiming that title when the dust settled.

Today, they are gearing up to play the Penn State Nittany Lions in the semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic.

Wade’s team possesses a solid group of six key contributors (Darius Days, Tari Eason, Eric Gaines, Brandon Murray, Xavier Pinson and Efton Reid). It has started the season with five consecutive wins.

However, the Nittany Lions have been trending up as a program in recent years. As a result, they brought in Micah Shrewsberry from Purdue as their new head coach in hopes that he could be the person to help cement Penn State’s status among the powerhouse programs.

The Nittany Lions will need a big game from Seth Lundy, who averages 17.8 points per game this season, if they hope to keep LSU from ending their multi-team tournament drought.

