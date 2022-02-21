Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State at Maryland in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Penn State and Maryland hit the court on Monday for their first meeting this season.

Penn State (11–12) and Maryland (12–14) are not having the strongest seasons. The Terrapins dealt with a coaching change early in the season, parting ways with Mark Turgeon and switching to interim Danny Manning. 

Neither team is in contention in the Big Ten this season, but could turn things around heading into the conference tournament with a win Monday. Last year, the Nittany Lions won both of their games against Maryland.

How to Watch Penn State at Maryland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Penn State at Maryland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Terps are coming off a 90–74 win over Nebraska in which they were led by Fatts Russell’s 23 points and five rebounds.

This year the Terrapins are led by seniors Eric Ayala and Russell. Ayala is averaging 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, with Russell putting up 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

On the other side, the Nittany Lions are scoring 65.2 points per game and allowing 64.7 points to opponents. They have played things even all year, but have the ability to be a grinding defense.

They are led by seniors Jalen Prickett (13.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game) and Sam Sessoms (11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists).

This should be a competitive game between two teams looking to get from the bottom to the middle of the Big Ten conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Penn State at Maryland

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

san lorenzo
Argentine Primera Division

How to Watch San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia

By Justin Carter
20 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Jalanni White (14) shoots the ball as Wagner Seahawks forward Raekwon Rogers (32) and guard Elijah Ford (4) defend during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Penn State at Maryland

By Kristofer Habbas
35 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Técnico Universitario vs. 9 de Octubre

By Justin Carter
35 minutes ago
Dec 15, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Anthony Polite (2) drives past Lipscomb Bisons forward Jacob Ognacevic (41) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Boston College

By Adam Childs
35 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Ohio State

By Adam Childs
35 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) drives the ball around Miami Hurricanes guard Bensley Joseph (4) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville at North Carolina

By Adam Childs
35 minutes ago
Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Syracuse

By Adam Childs
35 minutes ago
Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Coppin State at Howard

By Adam Childs
35 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch American at Colgate

By Brandon Rush
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy