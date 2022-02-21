Penn State and Maryland hit the court on Monday for their first meeting this season.

Penn State (11–12) and Maryland (12–14) are not having the strongest seasons. The Terrapins dealt with a coaching change early in the season, parting ways with Mark Turgeon and switching to interim Danny Manning.

Neither team is in contention in the Big Ten this season, but could turn things around heading into the conference tournament with a win Monday. Last year, the Nittany Lions won both of their games against Maryland.

How to Watch Penn State at Maryland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Penn State at Maryland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Terps are coming off a 90–74 win over Nebraska in which they were led by Fatts Russell’s 23 points and five rebounds.

This year the Terrapins are led by seniors Eric Ayala and Russell. Ayala is averaging 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, with Russell putting up 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

On the other side, the Nittany Lions are scoring 65.2 points per game and allowing 64.7 points to opponents. They have played things even all year, but have the ability to be a grinding defense.

They are led by seniors Jalen Prickett (13.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game) and Sam Sessoms (11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists).

This should be a competitive game between two teams looking to get from the bottom to the middle of the Big Ten conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.