How to Watch Penn State vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) celebrates with guard Myles Dread (2) after being fouled during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Michigan State 62-58. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (12-14, 4-11 Big Ten) will host the Penn State Nittany Lions (11-12, 6-9 Big Ten) after losing three home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 21, 2022.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Penn State

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Xfinity Center

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -2.5 129 points

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Penn State

The Terrapins average 6.1 more points per game (70.8) than the Nittany Lions give up (64.7).

The Nittany Lions score 5.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Terrapins give up (70.8).

The Terrapins make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

The Nittany Lions' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (42.7%).

Maryland Players to Watch

Fatts Russell is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.8), and also averages 14.0 points and 4.3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Donta Scott is tops on the Terrapins at 6.2 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 12.7 points.

Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins with 14.6 points per game and 2.2 assists, while also putting up 4.6 rebounds.

Hakim Hart is putting up 9.7 points, 1.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Qudus Wahab averages 8.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Penn State Players to Watch