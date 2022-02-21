How to Watch Penn State vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maryland Terrapins (12-14, 4-11 Big Ten) will host the Penn State Nittany Lions (11-12, 6-9 Big Ten) after losing three home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 21, 2022.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Xfinity Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maryland
-2.5
129 points
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Penn State
- The Terrapins average 6.1 more points per game (70.8) than the Nittany Lions give up (64.7).
- The Nittany Lions score 5.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Terrapins give up (70.8).
- The Terrapins make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- The Nittany Lions' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (42.7%).
Maryland Players to Watch
- Fatts Russell is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.8), and also averages 14.0 points and 4.3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Donta Scott is tops on the Terrapins at 6.2 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 12.7 points.
- Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins with 14.6 points per game and 2.2 assists, while also putting up 4.6 rebounds.
- Hakim Hart is putting up 9.7 points, 1.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- Qudus Wahab averages 8.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Penn State Players to Watch
- John Harrar is the Nittany Lions' top rebounder (9.7 per game), and he posts 10.5 points and 1.2 assists.
- Seth Lundy gives the Nittany Lions 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Nittany Lions get 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Sam Sessoms.
- Myles Dread gives the Nittany Lions 6.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
