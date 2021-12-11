Michigan State goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Penn State.

Michigan State dealt Minnesota its first loss of the year on Wednesday night when the Spartans won 75-67. The win was the third straight for them and improved their record to 8-2 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten.

How to Watch Penn State at Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Spartans are starting to look dangerous again and that is bad news for the rest of the Big Ten. A year after struggling and barely making the tournament, Michigan State is trying to once again get back to the top of the conference.

Saturday afternoon the team will look to stay unbeaten in conference play as they take on Penn State, who is coming off a win against Wagner.

The Nittany Lions snapped a two-game losing streak with the win on Wednesday night. They had lost back-to-back close games to Miami in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and then to Ohio State in their Big Ten opener.

