How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-10.5
130.5 points
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Penn State
- The 73.4 points per game the Spartans score are 9.1 more points than the Nittany Lions give up (64.3).
- The Nittany Lions' 67.7 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 63.9 the Spartans allow to opponents.
- This season, the Spartans have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have hit.
- The Nittany Lions' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham leads his team in rebounds per game (7.1), and also posts 10.1 points and 0.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.
- Gabe Brown averages a team-leading 13.1 points per contest. He is also averaging 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Malik Hall posts 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 58.1% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Max Christie posts 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Tyson Walker leads the Spartans at 4.7 assists per game, while also averaging 1.6 rebounds and 6.7 points.
Penn State Players to Watch
- John Harrar is posting a team-high 10.6 rebounds per game. And he is producing 10.9 points and 1 assists, making 72.2% of his shots from the floor (fifth in the nation).
- Sam Sessoms gives the Nittany Lions 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Seth Lundy is posting a team-leading 14.3 points per game. And he is delivering 5.9 rebounds and 1 assists, making 42.7% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.
- Jalen Pickett is the Nittany Lions' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he produces 11.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.
- Myles Dread gets the Nittany Lions 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
11
2021
Penn State at Michigan State
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
