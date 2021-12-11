Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) fouls Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as he drives to the basket during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -10.5 130.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Penn State

The 73.4 points per game the Spartans score are 9.1 more points than the Nittany Lions give up (64.3).

The Nittany Lions' 67.7 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 63.9 the Spartans allow to opponents.

This season, the Spartans have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have hit.

The Nittany Lions' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

Michigan State Players to Watch

Marcus Bingham leads his team in rebounds per game (7.1), and also posts 10.1 points and 0.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.

Gabe Brown averages a team-leading 13.1 points per contest. He is also averaging 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Hall posts 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 58.1% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Max Christie posts 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tyson Walker leads the Spartans at 4.7 assists per game, while also averaging 1.6 rebounds and 6.7 points.

Penn State Players to Watch