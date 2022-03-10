Mar 6, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) dribbles up court after securing a rebound in front of Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (12-16, 7-13 Big Ten) play the No. 14 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-16, 4-16 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 8:25 PM.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:25 PM ET

8:25 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Minnesota

The Nittany Lions score only 4.8 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Golden Gophers give up (69.5).

The Golden Gophers' 67.6 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 65.3 the Nittany Lions allow.

This season, the Nittany Lions have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have made.

The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.4% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Nittany Lions is Jalen Pickett, who scores 12.8 points and distributes 4.3 assists per game.

John Harrar leads Penn State in rebounding, grabbing 10.3 boards per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.

Seth Lundy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nittany Lions, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

The Penn State leader in both steals and blocks is Pickett, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Jamison Battle holds the top spot on the Golden Gophers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Payton Willis records more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 4.4 per game. He also scores 16.1 points and pulls down 4.8 rebounds per game.

Willis makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry (0.7 per game).

Penn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/21/2022 Maryland L 67-61 Away 2/25/2022 Northwestern W 67-60 Home 2/27/2022 Nebraska L 93-70 Home 3/3/2022 Illinois L 60-55 Away 3/6/2022 Rutgers L 59-58 Away 3/9/2022 Minnesota - Home

Minnesota Schedule