How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) dribbles up court after securing a rebound in front of Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (12-16, 7-13 Big Ten) play the No. 14 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-16, 4-16 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 8:25 PM.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:25 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Minnesota

  • The Nittany Lions score only 4.8 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Golden Gophers give up (69.5).
  • The Golden Gophers' 67.6 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 65.3 the Nittany Lions allow.
  • This season, the Nittany Lions have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have made.
  • The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.4% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Nittany Lions is Jalen Pickett, who scores 12.8 points and distributes 4.3 assists per game.
  • John Harrar leads Penn State in rebounding, grabbing 10.3 boards per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.
  • Seth Lundy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nittany Lions, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • The Penn State leader in both steals and blocks is Pickett, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Jamison Battle holds the top spot on the Golden Gophers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
  • Payton Willis records more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 4.4 per game. He also scores 16.1 points and pulls down 4.8 rebounds per game.
  • Willis makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry (0.7 per game).

Penn State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/21/2022

Maryland

L 67-61

Away

2/25/2022

Northwestern

W 67-60

Home

2/27/2022

Nebraska

L 93-70

Home

3/3/2022

Illinois

L 60-55

Away

3/6/2022

Rutgers

L 59-58

Away

3/9/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

Minnesota Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Northwestern

W 77-60

Home

2/23/2022

Wisconsin

L 68-67

Home

2/27/2022

Indiana

L 84-79

Home

3/2/2022

Maryland

L 84-73

Away

3/6/2022

Northwestern

L 75-62

Away

3/9/2022

Penn State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
