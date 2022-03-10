How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (12-16, 7-13 Big Ten) play the No. 14 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-16, 4-16 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 8:25 PM.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 8:25 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Minnesota
- The Nittany Lions score only 4.8 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Golden Gophers give up (69.5).
- The Golden Gophers' 67.6 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 65.3 the Nittany Lions allow.
- This season, the Nittany Lions have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have made.
- The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.4% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.
Penn State Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Nittany Lions is Jalen Pickett, who scores 12.8 points and distributes 4.3 assists per game.
- John Harrar leads Penn State in rebounding, grabbing 10.3 boards per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.
- Seth Lundy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nittany Lions, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Penn State leader in both steals and blocks is Pickett, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Jamison Battle holds the top spot on the Golden Gophers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Payton Willis records more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 4.4 per game. He also scores 16.1 points and pulls down 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Willis makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry (0.7 per game).
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/21/2022
Maryland
L 67-61
Away
2/25/2022
Northwestern
W 67-60
Home
2/27/2022
Nebraska
L 93-70
Home
3/3/2022
Illinois
L 60-55
Away
3/6/2022
Rutgers
L 59-58
Away
3/9/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Northwestern
W 77-60
Home
2/23/2022
Wisconsin
L 68-67
Home
2/27/2022
Indiana
L 84-79
Home
3/2/2022
Maryland
L 84-73
Away
3/6/2022
Northwestern
L 75-62
Away
3/9/2022
Penn State
-
Away
How To Watch
March
9
2022
Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Penn State
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:25
PM/EST
