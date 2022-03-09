Penn State and Minnesota wrap up the first day of the Big Ten Tournament with a first-round matchup Wednesday night.

Minnesota heads to Indianapolis on a four-game losing streak and has just three wins in its last 18 games after starting the year 10-1.

How to Watch the Big Ten First Round Penn State vs Minnesota Today:

Game Date: March 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten play has not been kind to the Golden Gophers, but one of their wins did come against Penn State back on Feb. 12.

They knocked off the Nittany Lions 76-70 that day but lost to them 67-46 five days later. They have been close to getting wins since but came up just short in upset attempts against No. 13 Wisconsin and Indiana.

Wednesday is a new season, though, and the Gophers are looking to make a little noise in the tournament starting with a game against Penn State.

The Nittany Lions finished the regular season with three straight losses that included close games at Illinois and Rutgers.

The losses dropped Penn State to 7-13 in the Big Ten and 12-16 overall. It wasn't the type of ending that the Nittany Lions had hoped for, but they are still playing teams tough.

They hope that play can continue, but it turns into wins as they will try to make a run in the tournament starting on Wednesday.

