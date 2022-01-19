Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) dribbles as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) guards during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-5, 1-5 Big Ten) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Minnesota

  • The Nittany Lions average 66.5 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Gophers give up.
  • The Golden Gophers' 69.7 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 64.7 the Nittany Lions allow.
  • The Nittany Lions make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • The Golden Gophers' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Seth Lundy leads the Nittany Lions in scoring, tallying 14.1 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
  • John Harrar is Penn State's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.9 per game, while Jalen Pickett is its best passer, averaging 4.4 assists in each contest.
  • Lundy leads the Nittany Lions in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Myles Dread and Lundy lead Penn State on the defensive end, with Dread leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Lundy in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Jamison Battle averages 18.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Golden Gophers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Payton Willis notches more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 3.7 per game. He also averages 15.5 points and grabs 4.8 rebounds per game.
  • Battle is the most prolific from distance for the Golden Gophers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry (0.7 per game).

Penn State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Indiana

W 61-58

Home

1/5/2022

Northwestern

W 74-70

Away

1/8/2022

Purdue

L 74-67

Home

1/11/2022

Rutgers

W 66-49

Home

1/16/2022

Ohio State

L 61-56

Away

1/19/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

1/22/2022

Iowa

-

Away

1/26/2022

Indiana

-

Away

1/31/2022

Iowa

-

Home

2/5/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

2/8/2022

Michigan

-

Home

Minnesota Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Green Bay

W 72-56

Home

1/4/2022

Illinois

L 76-53

Home

1/9/2022

Indiana

L 73-60

Away

1/12/2022

Michigan State

L 71-69

Away

1/16/2022

Iowa

L 81-71

Home

1/19/2022

Penn State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

1/27/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

1/30/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

2/2/2022

Purdue

-

Home

2/6/2022

Iowa

-

Away

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Minnesota at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

