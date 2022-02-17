How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 9, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots over Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Lat Mayen (11) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-11, 3-11 Big Ten) hope to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Minnesota

The Nittany Lions score 65.1 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 68.6 the Golden Gophers give up.

The Golden Gophers' 67.6 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 65.5 the Nittany Lions allow.

The Nittany Lions make 43% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 41.3% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

The Nittany Lions scoring leader is Seth Lundy, who averages 13.1 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

John Harrar leads Penn State in rebounding, averaging 9.7 per game, while Jalen Pickett leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.

Lundy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nittany Lions, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

The Penn State steals leader is Myles Dread, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lundy, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Jamison Battle has the top spot on the Golden Gophers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Payton Willis' assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 4.3 assists per game.

Willis averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry with 0.7 per game.

Penn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/31/2022 Iowa W 90-86 Home 2/5/2022 Wisconsin L 51-49 Away 2/8/2022 Michigan L 58-57 Home 2/12/2022 Minnesota L 76-70 Away 2/15/2022 Michigan State W 62-58 Home 2/17/2022 Minnesota - Home 2/21/2022 Maryland - Away 2/25/2022 Northwestern - Home 2/27/2022 Nebraska - Home 3/3/2022 Illinois - Away 3/6/2022 Rutgers - Away

Minnesota Schedule