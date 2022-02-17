How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-11, 3-11 Big Ten) hope to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Minnesota
- The Nittany Lions score 65.1 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 68.6 the Golden Gophers give up.
- The Golden Gophers' 67.6 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 65.5 the Nittany Lions allow.
- The Nittany Lions make 43% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 41.3% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.
Penn State Players to Watch
- The Nittany Lions scoring leader is Seth Lundy, who averages 13.1 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
- John Harrar leads Penn State in rebounding, averaging 9.7 per game, while Jalen Pickett leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
- Lundy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nittany Lions, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Penn State steals leader is Myles Dread, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lundy, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Jamison Battle has the top spot on the Golden Gophers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Payton Willis' assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 4.3 assists per game.
- Willis averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry with 0.7 per game.
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/31/2022
Iowa
W 90-86
Home
2/5/2022
Wisconsin
L 51-49
Away
2/8/2022
Michigan
L 58-57
Home
2/12/2022
Minnesota
L 76-70
Away
2/15/2022
Michigan State
W 62-58
Home
2/17/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
2/21/2022
Maryland
-
Away
2/25/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
2/27/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
3/3/2022
Illinois
-
Away
3/6/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Purdue
L 88-73
Home
2/6/2022
Iowa
L 71-59
Away
2/9/2022
Nebraska
L 78-65
Away
2/12/2022
Penn State
W 76-70
Home
2/15/2022
Ohio State
L 70-45
Away
2/17/2022
Penn State
-
Away
2/19/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
2/23/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
2/27/2022
Indiana
-
Home
3/2/2022
Maryland
-
Away
3/6/2022
Northwestern
-
Away