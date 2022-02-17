Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 9, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots over Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Lat Mayen (11) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-11, 3-11 Big Ten) hope to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Minnesota

  • The Nittany Lions score 65.1 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 68.6 the Golden Gophers give up.
  • The Golden Gophers' 67.6 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 65.5 the Nittany Lions allow.
  • The Nittany Lions make 43% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 41.3% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • The Nittany Lions scoring leader is Seth Lundy, who averages 13.1 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
  • John Harrar leads Penn State in rebounding, averaging 9.7 per game, while Jalen Pickett leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
  • Lundy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nittany Lions, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • The Penn State steals leader is Myles Dread, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lundy, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Jamison Battle has the top spot on the Golden Gophers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
  • Payton Willis' assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 4.3 assists per game.
  • Willis averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry with 0.7 per game.

Penn State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/31/2022

Iowa

W 90-86

Home

2/5/2022

Wisconsin

L 51-49

Away

2/8/2022

Michigan

L 58-57

Home

2/12/2022

Minnesota

L 76-70

Away

2/15/2022

Michigan State

W 62-58

Home

2/17/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

2/21/2022

Maryland

-

Away

2/25/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

2/27/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

3/3/2022

Illinois

-

Away

3/6/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

Minnesota Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Purdue

L 88-73

Home

2/6/2022

Iowa

L 71-59

Away

2/9/2022

Nebraska

L 78-65

Away

2/12/2022

Penn State

W 76-70

Home

2/15/2022

Ohio State

L 70-45

Away

2/17/2022

Penn State

-

Away

2/19/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

2/23/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

2/27/2022

Indiana

-

Home

3/2/2022

Maryland

-

Away

3/6/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Minnesota at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
