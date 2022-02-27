Penn State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) dribbles the ball around the outside of Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Northwestern 67-60. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions (12-13, 7-10 Big Ten) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-21, 1-16 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Nebraska

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Nebraska

  • The Nittany Lions record 14.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (79.6).
  • The Cornhuskers' 72.5 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 64.6 the Nittany Lions give up.
  • The Nittany Lions make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 40.9% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Jalen Pickett leads the Nittany Lions in points and assists per game, scoring 12.9 points and distributing 4.2 assists.
  • John Harrar is Penn State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.2 boards in each contest while scoring 10.7 points per game.
  • Seth Lundy leads the Nittany Lions in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Penn State leader in both steals and blocks is Pickett, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Bryce McGowens puts up 16.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Cornhuskers.
  • Derrick Walker has a stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 9.2 points and 1.3 assists per game for Nebraska to take the top rebound spot on the team. Alonzo Verge Jr. holds the top spot for assists with 5.0 per game, adding 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per outing.
  • C.J. Wilcher makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.
  • Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Walker (1.0 per game).

Penn State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Minnesota

L 76-70

Away

2/15/2022

Michigan State

W 62-58

Home

2/17/2022

Minnesota

W 67-46

Home

2/21/2022

Maryland

L 67-61

Away

2/25/2022

Northwestern

W 67-60

Home

2/27/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

3/3/2022

Illinois

-

Away

3/6/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

Nebraska Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Minnesota

W 78-65

Home

2/13/2022

Iowa

L 98-75

Away

2/18/2022

Maryland

L 90-74

Home

2/22/2022

Northwestern

L 77-65

Away

2/25/2022

Iowa

L 88-78

Home

2/27/2022

Penn State

-

Away

3/1/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

3/6/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Nebraska at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
