Penn State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Penn State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (8-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Penn State
- The Wildcats record 12.7 more points per game (77.9) than the Nittany Lions allow (65.2).
- The Nittany Lions put up only 4.8 more points per game (66.7) than the Wildcats allow (61.9).
- The Wildcats are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.
- The Nittany Lions have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance posts 16.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.6 assists, shooting 51.1% from the field and 40.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Boo Buie leads the Wildcats at 5.5 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.5 rebounds and 14.6 points.
- Ryan Young averages 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 63.1% from the floor.
- Robbie Beran is putting up 6.0 points, 1.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Ty Berry averages 8.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Penn State Players to Watch
- John Harrar is averaging a team-best 10.7 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 10.9 points and 1.2 assists, making 69.6% of his shots from the floor (ninth in the country).
- Seth Lundy tops the Nittany Lions in scoring (14.1 points per game), and produces 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jalen Pickett is the Nittany Lions' top assist man (4.2 per game), and he puts up 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds.
- Sam Sessoms is putting up 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, making 50.5% of his shots from the field and 45.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Myles Dread is putting up 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 37.7% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.
How To Watch
Penn State at Northwestern
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Live Stream: FUBOTV
