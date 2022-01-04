Penn State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (8-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Penn State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Penn State

The Wildcats record 12.7 more points per game (77.9) than the Nittany Lions allow (65.2).

The Nittany Lions put up only 4.8 more points per game (66.7) than the Wildcats allow (61.9).

The Wildcats are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.

The Nittany Lions have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Pete Nance posts 16.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.6 assists, shooting 51.1% from the field and 40.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Boo Buie leads the Wildcats at 5.5 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.5 rebounds and 14.6 points.

Ryan Young averages 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 63.1% from the floor.

Robbie Beran is putting up 6.0 points, 1.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Ty Berry averages 8.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Penn State Players to Watch