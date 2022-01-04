Penn State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northwestern Wildcats (8-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Penn State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Penn State

    • The Wildcats record 12.7 more points per game (77.9) than the Nittany Lions allow (65.2).
    • The Nittany Lions put up only 4.8 more points per game (66.7) than the Wildcats allow (61.9).
    • The Wildcats are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.
    • The Nittany Lions have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Pete Nance posts 16.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.6 assists, shooting 51.1% from the field and 40.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Boo Buie leads the Wildcats at 5.5 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.5 rebounds and 14.6 points.
    • Ryan Young averages 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 63.1% from the floor.
    • Robbie Beran is putting up 6.0 points, 1.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
    • Ty Berry averages 8.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • John Harrar is averaging a team-best 10.7 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 10.9 points and 1.2 assists, making 69.6% of his shots from the floor (ninth in the country).
    • Seth Lundy tops the Nittany Lions in scoring (14.1 points per game), and produces 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Jalen Pickett is the Nittany Lions' top assist man (4.2 per game), and he puts up 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds.
    • Sam Sessoms is putting up 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, making 50.5% of his shots from the field and 45.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
    • Myles Dread is putting up 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 37.7% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Penn State at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 18, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) dribbles between Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    North Carolina vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    36 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    36 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) dribbles past UNI Panthers guard Nate Heise (0) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Valparaiso vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    37 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Penn State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    37 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) defend during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Creighton vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    38 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates the victory against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck defended by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy