How to Watch Penn State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big Ten foes square off when the Penn State Nittany Lions (11-13, 6-10 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (13-13, 6-11 Big Ten) at Bryce Jordan Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022.
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Northwestern
- The Nittany Lions average 65.0 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats' 73.8 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 64.8 the Nittany Lions give up.
- The Nittany Lions are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.1% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.
Penn State Players to Watch
- The Nittany Lions leader in points and assists is Jalen Pickett, who puts up 13.0 points per game along with 4.1 assists.
- Penn State's best rebounder is John Harrar, who averages 9.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.7 PPG average.
- Seth Lundy leads the Nittany Lions in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Pickett is Penn State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance averages 15.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Boo Buie notches more assists than any other Northwestern teammate with 4.4 per game. He also averages 15.0 points and grabs 2.8 rebounds per game.
- Buie hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
- Northwestern's leader in steals is Julian Roper with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nance with 1.1 per game.
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Michigan
L 58-57
Home
2/12/2022
Minnesota
L 76-70
Away
2/15/2022
Michigan State
W 62-58
Home
2/17/2022
Minnesota
W 67-46
Home
2/21/2022
Maryland
L 67-61
Away
2/25/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
2/27/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
3/3/2022
Illinois
-
Away
3/6/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Indiana
W 59-51
Home
2/13/2022
Illinois
L 73-66
Away
2/16/2022
Purdue
L 70-64
Home
2/19/2022
Minnesota
L 77-60
Away
2/22/2022
Nebraska
W 77-65
Home
2/25/2022
Penn State
-
Away
2/28/2022
Iowa
-
Away
3/6/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
