Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoot over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 21, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoot over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten foes square off when the Penn State Nittany Lions (11-13, 6-10 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (13-13, 6-11 Big Ten) at Bryce Jordan Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Northwestern

  • Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Northwestern

  • The Nittany Lions average 65.0 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats' 73.8 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 64.8 the Nittany Lions give up.
  • The Nittany Lions are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.1% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • The Nittany Lions leader in points and assists is Jalen Pickett, who puts up 13.0 points per game along with 4.1 assists.
  • Penn State's best rebounder is John Harrar, who averages 9.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.7 PPG average.
  • Seth Lundy leads the Nittany Lions in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Pickett is Penn State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Pete Nance averages 15.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Boo Buie notches more assists than any other Northwestern teammate with 4.4 per game. He also averages 15.0 points and grabs 2.8 rebounds per game.
  • Buie hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
  • Northwestern's leader in steals is Julian Roper with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nance with 1.1 per game.

Penn State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Michigan

L 58-57

Home

2/12/2022

Minnesota

L 76-70

Away

2/15/2022

Michigan State

W 62-58

Home

2/17/2022

Minnesota

W 67-46

Home

2/21/2022

Maryland

L 67-61

Away

2/25/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

2/27/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

3/3/2022

Illinois

-

Away

3/6/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

Northwestern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Indiana

W 59-51

Home

2/13/2022

Illinois

L 73-66

Away

2/16/2022

Purdue

L 70-64

Home

2/19/2022

Minnesota

L 77-60

Away

2/22/2022

Nebraska

W 77-65

Home

2/25/2022

Penn State

-

Away

2/28/2022

Iowa

-

Away

3/6/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Northwestern at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 17, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) controls the puck as Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) defends during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Blues

By Evan Massey
4 minutes ago
james-harden
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Timberwolves

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and forward Rui Hachimura (8) celebrate after the Brooklyn Nets call a timeout in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) wrap up the ball during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) goes up for a basket as San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. San Antonio won 114-106. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 11, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy