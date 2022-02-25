How to Watch Penn State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoot over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten foes square off when the Penn State Nittany Lions (11-13, 6-10 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (13-13, 6-11 Big Ten) at Bryce Jordan Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Northwestern

The Nittany Lions average 65.0 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats' 73.8 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 64.8 the Nittany Lions give up.

The Nittany Lions are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.1% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

The Nittany Lions leader in points and assists is Jalen Pickett, who puts up 13.0 points per game along with 4.1 assists.

Penn State's best rebounder is John Harrar, who averages 9.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.7 PPG average.

Seth Lundy leads the Nittany Lions in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Pickett is Penn State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Pete Nance averages 15.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Boo Buie notches more assists than any other Northwestern teammate with 4.4 per game. He also averages 15.0 points and grabs 2.8 rebounds per game.

Buie hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.

Northwestern's leader in steals is Julian Roper with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nance with 1.1 per game.

Penn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Michigan L 58-57 Home 2/12/2022 Minnesota L 76-70 Away 2/15/2022 Michigan State W 62-58 Home 2/17/2022 Minnesota W 67-46 Home 2/21/2022 Maryland L 67-61 Away 2/25/2022 Northwestern - Home 2/27/2022 Nebraska - Home 3/3/2022 Illinois - Away 3/6/2022 Rutgers - Away

Northwestern Schedule