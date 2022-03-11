Skip to main content

How to Watch the Big Ten Second Round Penn State vs Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Penn State and Ohio State wrap up the second round of the Big Ten Tournament when they clash Thursday afternoon.

Penn State snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when it beat Minnesota 60-51 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

How to Watch the Big Ten Second Round Penn State vs Ohio State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Penn State vs Ohio State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was another great defensive performance for the Nittany Lions and earned them a second round date with sixth-seeded Ohio State.

Penn State played the Buckeyes twice this year, losing 76-64 in the first meeting and then losing again in a close 61-56 game back on January 16th. 

The Nittany Lions took an early lead in that one, but once Ohio State got the lead back the Buckeyes didn't let up. 

Penn State is hoping for a different result on Thursday as it tries to get an upset win over a reeling Buckeyes team.

Ohio State comes into the Big Ten Tournament having lost three of its last four. The Buckeyes do have a win against Michigan State during that time but also suffered a loss at Maryland and then an embarrassing defeat at home against Nebraska.

They finished the year with a six-point loss to rival Michigan and are now trying to get their groove back as they get ready for the NCAA Tournament.

