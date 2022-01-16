Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots as Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (left) defends during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-4, 4-2 Big Ten) aim to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-6, 3-3 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Value City Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ohio State vs Penn State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ohio State

-9

136.5 points

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Penn State

  • The Buckeyes record 10.6 more points per game (75.6) than the Nittany Lions give up (65.0).
  • The Nittany Lions score an average of 67.2 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 70.4 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Buckeyes have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have hit.
  • The Nittany Lions' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (41.1%).

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell paces his squad in both points (19.9) and rebounds (7.1) per game, and also posts 2.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 2.9 blocked shots.
  • Jamari Wheeler puts up a team-best 4.4 assists per contest. He is also posting 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 47.4% from the field and 34.1% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Zed Key puts up 9.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Malaki Branham posts 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Kyle Young averages 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 54.5% from the floor.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Jalen Pickett is the Nittany Lions' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he averages 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds.
  • John Harrar paces the Nittany Lions in rebounding (10.0 per game), and posts 11.1 points and 1.1 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Seth Lundy is the Nittany Lions' top scorer (14.1 points per game) and assist man (1.0), and posts 5.9 rebounds.
  • Sam Sessoms is putting up 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, making 49.6% of his shots from the field and 45.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
  • Myles Dread is putting up 5.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 36.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Penn State at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
