How to Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots as Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (left) defends during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-4, 4-2 Big Ten) aim to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-6, 3-3 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -9 136.5 points

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Penn State

The Buckeyes record 10.6 more points per game (75.6) than the Nittany Lions give up (65.0).

The Nittany Lions score an average of 67.2 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 70.4 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

This season, the Buckeyes have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have hit.

The Nittany Lions' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (41.1%).

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell paces his squad in both points (19.9) and rebounds (7.1) per game, and also posts 2.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 2.9 blocked shots.

Jamari Wheeler puts up a team-best 4.4 assists per contest. He is also posting 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 47.4% from the field and 34.1% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zed Key puts up 9.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malaki Branham posts 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kyle Young averages 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 54.5% from the floor.

Penn State Players to Watch