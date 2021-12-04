Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

How to Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Ohio State
- The Nittany Lions record 67.3 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 68.9 the Buckeyes give up.
- The Buckeyes put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 64.1 the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.
- The Nittany Lions make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- The Buckeyes are shooting 47.7% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 39.3% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.
Penn State Players to Watch
- The Nittany Lions scoring leader is Seth Lundy, who averages 15.1 per contest to go with 6.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
- Penn State's leading rebounder is John Harrar averaging 10.9 boards per game and its best passer is Jalen Pickett and his 4.6 assists per game.
- The Nittany Lions get the most three-point shooting production out of Lundy, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- The Penn State steals leader is Myles Dread, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Harrar, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell collects 21.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Ohio State's assist leader is Jamari Wheeler with 3.6 per game. He also averages 5.3 points per game and tacks on 2.9 rebounds per game.
- Justin Ahrens is the top shooter from distance for the Buckeyes, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Ohio State's leader in steals is Wheeler with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Liddell with 3.6 per game.
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 74-59
Home
11/22/2021
Cornell
W 85-74
Home
11/26/2021
LSU
L 68-63
Away
11/27/2021
Oregon State
W 60-45
Away
12/1/2021
Miami
L 63-58
Home
12/5/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
12/8/2021
Wagner
-
Home
12/11/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
12/18/2021
VCU
-
Away
12/22/2021
Quinnipiac
-
Home
12/29/2021
Delaware State
-
Home
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Bowling Green
W 89-58
Home
11/18/2021
Xavier
L 71-65
Away
11/22/2021
Seton Hall
W 79-76
Away
11/24/2021
Florida
L 71-68
Away
11/30/2021
Duke
W 71-66
Home
12/5/2021
Penn State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Towson
-
Home
12/11/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
12/18/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
12/21/2021
UT Martin
-
Home
12/28/2021
New Orleans
-
Home