Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Penn State vs. Ohio State

    • The Nittany Lions record 67.3 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 68.9 the Buckeyes give up.
    • The Buckeyes put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 64.1 the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.
    • The Nittany Lions make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
    • The Buckeyes are shooting 47.7% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 39.3% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • The Nittany Lions scoring leader is Seth Lundy, who averages 15.1 per contest to go with 6.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
    • Penn State's leading rebounder is John Harrar averaging 10.9 boards per game and its best passer is Jalen Pickett and his 4.6 assists per game.
    • The Nittany Lions get the most three-point shooting production out of Lundy, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • The Penn State steals leader is Myles Dread, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Harrar, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • E.J. Liddell collects 21.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Ohio State's assist leader is Jamari Wheeler with 3.6 per game. He also averages 5.3 points per game and tacks on 2.9 rebounds per game.
    • Justin Ahrens is the top shooter from distance for the Buckeyes, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Ohio State's leader in steals is Wheeler with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Liddell with 3.6 per game.

    Penn State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    W 74-59

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Cornell

    W 85-74

    Home

    11/26/2021

    LSU

    L 68-63

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Oregon State

    W 60-45

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Miami

    L 63-58

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    VCU

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Quinnipiac

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Delaware State

    -

    Home

    Ohio State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 89-58

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Xavier

    L 71-65

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Seton Hall

    W 79-76

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Florida

    L 71-68

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Duke

    W 71-66

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Towson

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    UT Martin

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Ohio State at Penn State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
