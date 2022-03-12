How to Watch Penn State vs. Purdue: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) shoots as Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in as the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (14-16, 7-13 Big Ten) square off in the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off at 9:00 PM.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Penn State

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -10.5 133.5 points

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Penn State

The Boilermakers put up 80.7 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 64.9 the Nittany Lions give up.

The Nittany Lions put up an average of 64.7 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 68.8 the Boilermakers allow.

The Boilermakers make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Purdue Players to Watch

Zach Edey is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.6), and also puts up 14.7 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jaden Ivey paces his squad in both points (17.2) and assists (3) per game, and also puts up 4.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Trevion Williams averages 11.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the field.

Sasha Stefanovic is tops on the Boilermakers at 3.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.5 rebounds and 11.4 points.

Mason Gillis puts up 6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Penn State Players to Watch