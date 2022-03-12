Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State vs. Purdue: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) shoots as Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) shoots as Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in as the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (14-16, 7-13 Big Ten) square off in the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off at 9:00 PM.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Penn State

  • Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Purdue vs Penn State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Purdue

-10.5

133.5 points

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Penn State

  • The Boilermakers put up 80.7 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 64.9 the Nittany Lions give up.
  • The Nittany Lions put up an average of 64.7 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 68.8 the Boilermakers allow.
  • The Boilermakers make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Zach Edey is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.6), and also puts up 14.7 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Jaden Ivey paces his squad in both points (17.2) and assists (3) per game, and also puts up 4.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Trevion Williams averages 11.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the field.
  • Sasha Stefanovic is tops on the Boilermakers at 3.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.5 rebounds and 11.4 points.
  • Mason Gillis puts up 6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • John Harrar tops the Nittany Lions in rebounding (10.3 per game), and puts up 10.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Seth Lundy gets the Nittany Lions 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • The Nittany Lions receive 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Sam Sessoms.
  • The Nittany Lions get 6.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Myles Dread.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Purdue

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) moves to the basket as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) defends during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Suns

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) walks off the court after the Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy