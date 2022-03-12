How to Watch Penn State vs. Purdue: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in as the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (14-16, 7-13 Big Ten) square off in the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off at 9:00 PM.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-10.5
133.5 points
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Penn State
- The Boilermakers put up 80.7 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 64.9 the Nittany Lions give up.
- The Nittany Lions put up an average of 64.7 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 68.8 the Boilermakers allow.
- The Boilermakers make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
Purdue Players to Watch
- Zach Edey is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.6), and also puts up 14.7 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Jaden Ivey paces his squad in both points (17.2) and assists (3) per game, and also puts up 4.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Trevion Williams averages 11.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the field.
- Sasha Stefanovic is tops on the Boilermakers at 3.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.5 rebounds and 11.4 points.
- Mason Gillis puts up 6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Penn State Players to Watch
- John Harrar tops the Nittany Lions in rebounding (10.3 per game), and puts up 10.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Seth Lundy gets the Nittany Lions 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Nittany Lions receive 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Sam Sessoms.
- The Nittany Lions get 6.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Myles Dread.
How To Watch
March
11
2022
Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Purdue
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
