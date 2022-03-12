Skip to main content

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs Purdue in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Big Ten Quarterfinals are set as Jalen Pickett and the Nittany Lions face off against the No. 3 Purdue and Jaden Ivey.

Penn State pulled off the upset win over Ohio State last night to make it into the next round of the Big Ten Tournament where they will face the No. 3 ranked Purdue.

The Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes 71-68 in comeback style with big performances from Sam Sessoms who led the way with 18 points and Jalen Pickett who had 16 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs Purdue Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This time, they will be taking on a Purdue team that finished third in the conference with a record. The Boilermakers also rank No. 3 in the nation in field-goal percentage and No. 3 in three-point percentage so the defense will have to be top-notch for the Nittany Lions.

Tonight's star-watch will feature Penn State's Jalen Pickett who leads the team in scoring and assists with 12.8 points and 4.3 assists per game. Purdue is led by Jaden Ivey who averages 17.2 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Purdue is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -10.5 points and a money line of -550. Penn State's money line is +400 and the total projected points scored is Over/Under 134.5 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs Purdue

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) moves to the basket as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) defends during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Suns

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) walks off the court after the Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy