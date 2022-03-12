The Big Ten Quarterfinals are set as Jalen Pickett and the Nittany Lions face off against the No. 3 Purdue and Jaden Ivey.

Penn State pulled off the upset win over Ohio State last night to make it into the next round of the Big Ten Tournament where they will face the No. 3 ranked Purdue.

The Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes 71-68 in comeback style with big performances from Sam Sessoms who led the way with 18 points and Jalen Pickett who had 16 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs Purdue Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs Purdue game on fuboTV:

This time, they will be taking on a Purdue team that finished third in the conference with a record. The Boilermakers also rank No. 3 in the nation in field-goal percentage and No. 3 in three-point percentage so the defense will have to be top-notch for the Nittany Lions.

Tonight's star-watch will feature Penn State's Jalen Pickett who leads the team in scoring and assists with 12.8 points and 4.3 assists per game. Purdue is led by Jaden Ivey who averages 17.2 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Purdue is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -10.5 points and a money line of -550. Penn State's money line is +400 and the total projected points scored is Over/Under 134.5 points.

