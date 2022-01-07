How to Watch Penn State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 3, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Mackey Arena. Badgers won 74-69. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten opponents meet when the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (12-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at Bryce Jordan Center, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Purdue

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Purdue

The Nittany Lions record only 0.7 more points per game (67.3) than the Boilermakers give up (66.6).

The Boilermakers' 85.9 points per game are 20.3 more points than the 65.6 the Nittany Lions give up to opponents.

The Nittany Lions make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

The Boilermakers are shooting 50.9% from the field, 9.0% higher than the 41.9% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Nittany Lions this season is Seth Lundy, who averages 14.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

John Harrar is Penn State's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.5 per game, while Jalen Pickett is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.

Lundy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nittany Lions, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Myles Dread is Penn State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Lundy leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.

Purdue Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey racks up 16.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Boilermakers.

The Purdue leaders in rebounding and assists are Trevion Williams with 8.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.0 points and 3.1 assists per game) and Sasha Stefanovic with 3.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game).

Stefanovic is dependable from deep and leads the Boilermakers with 2.6 made threes per game.

Ivey (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Purdue while Zach Edey (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Penn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Ohio State L 76-64 Home 12/8/2021 Wagner W 74-54 Home 12/11/2021 Michigan State L 80-64 Away 1/2/2022 Indiana W 61-58 Home 1/5/2022 Northwestern W 74-70 Away 1/8/2022 Purdue - Home 1/11/2022 Rutgers - Home 1/16/2022 Ohio State - Away 1/19/2022 Minnesota - Home 1/22/2022 Iowa - Away 1/26/2022 Indiana - Away

Purdue Schedule