Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 3, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Mackey Arena. Badgers won 74-69. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 3, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Mackey Arena. Badgers won 74-69. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten opponents meet when the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (12-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at Bryce Jordan Center, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Purdue

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Purdue

  • The Nittany Lions record only 0.7 more points per game (67.3) than the Boilermakers give up (66.6).
  • The Boilermakers' 85.9 points per game are 20.3 more points than the 65.6 the Nittany Lions give up to opponents.
  • The Nittany Lions make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • The Boilermakers are shooting 50.9% from the field, 9.0% higher than the 41.9% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Nittany Lions this season is Seth Lundy, who averages 14.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
  • John Harrar is Penn State's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.5 per game, while Jalen Pickett is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.
  • Lundy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nittany Lions, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • Myles Dread is Penn State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Lundy leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Jaden Ivey racks up 16.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Boilermakers.
  • The Purdue leaders in rebounding and assists are Trevion Williams with 8.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.0 points and 3.1 assists per game) and Sasha Stefanovic with 3.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game).
  • Stefanovic is dependable from deep and leads the Boilermakers with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Ivey (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Purdue while Zach Edey (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Penn State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

Ohio State

L 76-64

Home

12/8/2021

Wagner

W 74-54

Home

12/11/2021

Michigan State

L 80-64

Away

1/2/2022

Indiana

W 61-58

Home

1/5/2022

Northwestern

W 74-70

Away

1/8/2022

Purdue

-

Home

1/11/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

1/16/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

1/19/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

1/22/2022

Iowa

-

Away

1/26/2022

Indiana

-

Away

Purdue Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

NC State

W 82-72

Away

12/18/2021

Butler

W 77-48

Home

12/20/2021

Incarnate Word

W 79-59

Home

12/29/2021

Nicholls State

W 104-90

Home

1/3/2022

Wisconsin

L 74-69

Home

1/8/2022

Penn State

-

Away

1/11/2022

Michigan

-

Away

1/14/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

1/17/2022

Illinois

-

Away

1/20/2022

Indiana

-

Away

1/23/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Purdue at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate the goal of right wing Logan O'Connor (25) as Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) looks on in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) controls the puck against Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Nov 27, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) advances the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) looks on during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Javon Greene (1) celebrate as he makes a three pointer during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Yuengling Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

South Florida vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

29 minutes ago
Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

30 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) drives to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) and Kevin McCullar (15) in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

36 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy