How to Watch Penn State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big Ten opponents meet when the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (12-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at Bryce Jordan Center, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Purdue
- The Nittany Lions record only 0.7 more points per game (67.3) than the Boilermakers give up (66.6).
- The Boilermakers' 85.9 points per game are 20.3 more points than the 65.6 the Nittany Lions give up to opponents.
- The Nittany Lions make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- The Boilermakers are shooting 50.9% from the field, 9.0% higher than the 41.9% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.
Penn State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Nittany Lions this season is Seth Lundy, who averages 14.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
- John Harrar is Penn State's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.5 per game, while Jalen Pickett is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.
- Lundy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nittany Lions, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Myles Dread is Penn State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Lundy leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey racks up 16.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Boilermakers.
- The Purdue leaders in rebounding and assists are Trevion Williams with 8.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.0 points and 3.1 assists per game) and Sasha Stefanovic with 3.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game).
- Stefanovic is dependable from deep and leads the Boilermakers with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Ivey (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Purdue while Zach Edey (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Ohio State
L 76-64
Home
12/8/2021
Wagner
W 74-54
Home
12/11/2021
Michigan State
L 80-64
Away
1/2/2022
Indiana
W 61-58
Home
1/5/2022
Northwestern
W 74-70
Away
1/8/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/11/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
1/16/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
1/19/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
1/22/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/26/2022
Indiana
-
Away
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
NC State
W 82-72
Away
12/18/2021
Butler
W 77-48
Home
12/20/2021
Incarnate Word
W 79-59
Home
12/29/2021
Nicholls State
W 104-90
Home
1/3/2022
Wisconsin
L 74-69
Home
1/8/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/11/2022
Michigan
-
Away
1/14/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
1/17/2022
Illinois
-
Away
1/20/2022
Indiana
-
Away
1/23/2022
Northwestern
-
Home