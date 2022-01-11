Penn State vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) looks to shoot against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Rutgers

  • The Nittany Lions record only 1.9 more points per game (67.3) than the Scarlet Knights allow (65.4).
  • The Scarlet Knights put up only 4.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Nittany Lions allow (66.2).
  • This season, the Nittany Lions have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.
  • The Scarlet Knights have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Nittany Lions this season is Seth Lundy, who averages 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
  • John Harrar leads Penn State in rebounding, averaging 10.3 per game, while Jalen Pickett leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
  • Lundy leads the Nittany Lions in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Myles Dread is Penn State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Lundy leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Ron Harper Jr. is the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights with 16.3 points per game. He also adds 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Rutgers' leader in rebounds is Clifford Omoruyi with 7.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Paul Mulcahy with 4.9 per game.
  • Harper makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Scarlet Knights.
  • Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Omoruyi with 0.6 per game.

Penn State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

Wagner

W 74-54

Home

12/11/2021

Michigan State

L 80-64

Away

1/2/2022

Indiana

W 61-58

Home

1/5/2022

Northwestern

W 74-70

Away

1/8/2022

Purdue

L 74-67

Home

1/11/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

1/16/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

1/19/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

1/22/2022

Iowa

-

Away

1/26/2022

Indiana

-

Away

1/31/2022

Iowa

-

Home

Rutgers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Seton Hall

L 77-63

Away

12/30/2021

Maine

W 80-64

Home

1/1/2022

Cent. Conn. St.

W 79-48

Home

1/4/2022

Michigan

W 75-67

Home

1/8/2022

Nebraska

W 93-65

Home

1/11/2022

Penn State

-

Away

1/15/2022

Maryland

-

Away

1/19/2022

Iowa

-

Home

1/22/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

1/25/2022

Maryland

-

Home

1/29/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Rutgers at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

