Penn State vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Rutgers
- The Nittany Lions record only 1.9 more points per game (67.3) than the Scarlet Knights allow (65.4).
- The Scarlet Knights put up only 4.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Nittany Lions allow (66.2).
- This season, the Nittany Lions have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.
- The Scarlet Knights have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.
Penn State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Nittany Lions this season is Seth Lundy, who averages 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
- John Harrar leads Penn State in rebounding, averaging 10.3 per game, while Jalen Pickett leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
- Lundy leads the Nittany Lions in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Myles Dread is Penn State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Lundy leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. is the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights with 16.3 points per game. He also adds 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his statistics.
- Rutgers' leader in rebounds is Clifford Omoruyi with 7.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Paul Mulcahy with 4.9 per game.
- Harper makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Scarlet Knights.
- Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Omoruyi with 0.6 per game.
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Wagner
W 74-54
Home
12/11/2021
Michigan State
L 80-64
Away
1/2/2022
Indiana
W 61-58
Home
1/5/2022
Northwestern
W 74-70
Away
1/8/2022
Purdue
L 74-67
Home
1/11/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
1/16/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
1/19/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
1/22/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/26/2022
Indiana
-
Away
1/31/2022
Iowa
-
Home
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Seton Hall
L 77-63
Away
12/30/2021
Maine
W 80-64
Home
1/1/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
W 79-48
Home
1/4/2022
Michigan
W 75-67
Home
1/8/2022
Nebraska
W 93-65
Home
1/11/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Maryland
-
Away
1/19/2022
Iowa
-
Home
1/22/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
1/25/2022
Maryland
-
Home
1/29/2022
Nebraska
-
Away