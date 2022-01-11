Penn State vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) looks to shoot against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Rutgers

The Nittany Lions record only 1.9 more points per game (67.3) than the Scarlet Knights allow (65.4).

The Scarlet Knights put up only 4.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Nittany Lions allow (66.2).

This season, the Nittany Lions have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.

The Scarlet Knights have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.

Penn State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Nittany Lions this season is Seth Lundy, who averages 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

John Harrar leads Penn State in rebounding, averaging 10.3 per game, while Jalen Pickett leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.

Lundy leads the Nittany Lions in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Myles Dread is Penn State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Lundy leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. is the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights with 16.3 points per game. He also adds 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his statistics.

Rutgers' leader in rebounds is Clifford Omoruyi with 7.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Paul Mulcahy with 4.9 per game.

Harper makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Omoruyi with 0.6 per game.

Penn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Wagner W 74-54 Home 12/11/2021 Michigan State L 80-64 Away 1/2/2022 Indiana W 61-58 Home 1/5/2022 Northwestern W 74-70 Away 1/8/2022 Purdue L 74-67 Home 1/11/2022 Rutgers - Home 1/16/2022 Ohio State - Away 1/19/2022 Minnesota - Home 1/22/2022 Iowa - Away 1/26/2022 Indiana - Away 1/31/2022 Iowa - Home

Rutgers Schedule