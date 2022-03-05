Penn State vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (12-15, 7-12 Big Ten) will look to break a seven-game road losing streak when they square off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (17-12, 11-8 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Penn State
- The 68.0 points per game the Scarlet Knights average are only 2.5 more points than the Nittany Lions allow (65.5).
- The Nittany Lions put up an average of 64.9 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 65.4 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- The Scarlet Knights are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.
- The Nittany Lions' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. is tops on the Scarlet Knights at 15.8 points per contest, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 6.1 rebounds.
- Clifford Omoruyi paces the Scarlet Knights at 8.0 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.3 assists and 11.8 points.
- Paul Mulcahy paces his squad in assists per contest (5.1), and also averages 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds. Defensively, he tallies 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Caleb McConnell puts up 6.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 2.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Geo Baker is posting 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.
Penn State Players to Watch
- John Harrar is averaging a team-leading 10.0 rebounds per game. And he is producing 10.4 points and 1.1 assists, making 65.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Seth Lundy is putting up 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.
- Sam Sessoms is posting 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 46.0% of his shots from the field and 42.0% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
- The Nittany Lions receive 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Myles Dread.
How To Watch
March
6
2022
Penn State at Rutgers
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)