Penn State vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Feb 26, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions (12-15, 7-12 Big Ten) will look to break a seven-game road losing streak when they square off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (17-12, 11-8 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Penn State

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Louis Brown Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Penn State

The 68.0 points per game the Scarlet Knights average are only 2.5 more points than the Nittany Lions allow (65.5).

The Nittany Lions put up an average of 64.9 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 65.4 the Scarlet Knights allow.

The Scarlet Knights are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.

The Nittany Lions' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. is tops on the Scarlet Knights at 15.8 points per contest, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Clifford Omoruyi paces the Scarlet Knights at 8.0 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.3 assists and 11.8 points.

Paul Mulcahy paces his squad in assists per contest (5.1), and also averages 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds. Defensively, he tallies 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb McConnell puts up 6.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 2.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Geo Baker is posting 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Penn State Players to Watch