    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Penn State vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 3, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Izaiah Brockington (12) defends as Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) shoots the ball during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State State defeated Minnesota 84-65. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

    The Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) go up against the UMass Minutemen (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UMass vs. Penn State

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: William D. Mullins Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Penn State vs UMass Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Penn State

    -4

    142.5 points

    Key Stats for UMass vs. Penn State

    • Last year, the Nittany Lions put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (72.6) than the Minutemen gave up (73).
    • The Minutemen scored an average of 76.7 points per game last year, just 3.7 more points than the 73 the Nittany Lions gave up to opponents.
    • The Nittany Lions made 40.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was five percentage points lower than the Minutemen allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
    • The Minutemen shot 42.8% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 46.4% the Nittany Lions' opponents shot last season.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Myreon Jones paced his team in both points (15.3) and assists (2) per contest last year, and also put up 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averaged 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.
    • Izaiah Brockington averaged 12.6 points, 1.7 assists and 5 rebounds per contest last year.
    • John Harrar posted a team-leading 8.7 rebounds per game last year. He also put up 8.8 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 54.9% from the floor.
    • Jamari Wheeler paced the Nittany Lions at 3.4 assists per contest last season, while also posting 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 points.
    • Seth Lundy put up 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Tre Mitchell put up 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Noah Fernandes dished out 4.1 assists per game while scoring 10.3 PPG.
    • Carl Pierre knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Fernandes averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Mitchell notched 1.4 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Penn State at Massachusetts

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

