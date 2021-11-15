Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Penn State Nittany Lions at UMass Minutemen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Penn State looks for its second straight win to start the season as the Nittany Lions travel to UMass on Monday night in NCAA men's basketball.
    Author:

    The Penn State men's basketball team opened its season Wednesday with a big win against Youngstown State. On Monday, the Nittany Lions go on the road and look for a second straight win against a UMass team that is 1–1 on the year.

    The Nittany Lions trailed halfway through the first half against Youngstown State before taking control of the game. They led by nine at halftime and then cruised through the second half en route to a 16-point victory.

    How to Watch Penn State at UMass Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Penn State at UMass game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Seth Lundy scored 23 points as one of three players in double figures for the Nittany Lions. It was a good start for Penn State as they try and get back to where they were two years ago, near the top of the Big Ten.

    The Minutemen picked up a win in their season opener against UMBC but got blown out by Yale in their second game. The Bulldogs took the lead eight minutes into the game and never looked back as they went to beat UMass 91–71.

    UMass will look to bounce back and give Penn State its first loss of the year on Monday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Penn State Nittany Lions at UMass Minutemen

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
