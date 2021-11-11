Publish date:
How to Watch Penn State vs. Youngstown State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) play the Youngstown State Penguins (0-0) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Youngstown State
- Last year, the Nittany Lions averaged just 0.4 more points per game (72.6) than the Penguins gave up (72.2).
- The Penguins scored an average of 74.4 points per game last year, only 1.4 more points than the 73.0 the Nittany Lions allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Nittany Lions had a 40.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.0% lower than the 45.8% of shots the Penguins' opponents hit.
- The Penguins' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
Penn State Players to Watch
- Myreon Jones put up 15.3 points per game last season to go with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
- John Harrar averaged 8.7 boards per game and Jamari Wheeler dished out 3.4 assists per game.
- Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
- Wheeler and Seth Lundy were defensive standouts last season, with Wheeler averaging 1.8 steals per game and Lundy collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Naz Bohannon put up 16.5 points per game last season to go with 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
- Michael Akuchie pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game, while Shemar Rathan-Mayes notched 3.5 assists per contest.
- Rathan-Mayes knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Garrett Covington averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Akuchie compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Youngstown State
-
Home
11/15/2021
UMass
-
Away
11/18/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
-
Home
11/22/2021
Cornell
-
Home
11/26/2021
LSU
-
Away
12/1/2021
Miami
-
Home
Youngstown State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Penn State
-
Away
11/13/2021
Southeast Missouri State
-
Away
11/19/2021
St. Thomas
-
Home
11/20/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
-
Home
11/21/2021
Niagara
-
Home
11/23/2021
Westminster (PA)
-
Home
