    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Youngstown State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 7, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones (0) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) play the Youngstown State Penguins (0-0) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Youngstown State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
    • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

    Key Stats for Penn State vs. Youngstown State

    • Last year, the Nittany Lions averaged just 0.4 more points per game (72.6) than the Penguins gave up (72.2).
    • The Penguins scored an average of 74.4 points per game last year, only 1.4 more points than the 73.0 the Nittany Lions allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Nittany Lions had a 40.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.0% lower than the 45.8% of shots the Penguins' opponents hit.
    • The Penguins' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Myreon Jones put up 15.3 points per game last season to go with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
    • John Harrar averaged 8.7 boards per game and Jamari Wheeler dished out 3.4 assists per game.
    • Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Wheeler and Seth Lundy were defensive standouts last season, with Wheeler averaging 1.8 steals per game and Lundy collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Youngstown State Players to Watch

    • Naz Bohannon put up 16.5 points per game last season to go with 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
    • Michael Akuchie pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game, while Shemar Rathan-Mayes notched 3.5 assists per contest.
    • Rathan-Mayes knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Garrett Covington averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Akuchie compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Penn State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Youngstown State

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    LSU

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    Youngstown State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Southeast Missouri State

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    St. Thomas

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Niagara

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Westminster (PA)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Youngstown State at Penn State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

