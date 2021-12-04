How to Watch Penn at Temple in Men's College Basketball

Temple goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday when it hosts Penn in college basketball.

Temple heads into its game with Penn on Saturday riding a three-game winning streak that has gotten the Owls back over .500 at 4-3.

How to Watch Penn at Temple in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The winning streak comes after they had dropped three straight games. The Owls have beaten the teams they should have but have struggled against some of the better teams as they have lost to USC, Clemson and Boise State.

Saturday is another game they probably should win as they are a huge favorite against a Penn team that has lost three in a row.

The Quakers have played a tough schedule that includes consecutive games against Arkansas and Villanova. They also have losses against a good Florida State team and George Mason.

Penn may be just 3-7 on the year, but they are still capable of coming into Temple and pulling off the upset of the Owls and getting its fourth win of the year.

