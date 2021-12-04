Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Penn at Temple in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Temple goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday when it hosts Penn in college basketball.
    Author:

    Temple heads into its game with Penn on Saturday riding a three-game winning streak that has gotten the Owls back over .500 at 4-3.

    How to Watch Penn at Temple in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the Penn at Temple game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The winning streak comes after they had dropped three straight games. The Owls have beaten the teams they should have but have struggled against some of the better teams as they have lost to USC, Clemson and Boise State.

    Saturday is another game they probably should win as they are a huge favorite against a Penn team that has lost three in a row.

    The Quakers have played a tough schedule that includes consecutive games against Arkansas and Villanova. They also have losses against a good Florida State team and George Mason.

    Penn may be just 3-7 on the year, but they are still capable of coming into Temple and pulling off the upset of the Owls and getting its fourth win of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Penn at Temple in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17233555
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Grambling State at Connecticut

    1 minute ago
    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU at Missouri State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Mary's at Colorado State

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball towards the net during the game against the Boston University Terriers at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse at Florida State

    1 minute ago
    temple
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn at Temple in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    army basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Army at Air Force in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    loyola chicago
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Loyola-Chicago at DePaul

    1 minute ago
    drexel basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Drexel at Princeton in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17269549
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy