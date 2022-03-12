How to Watch Penn vs. Yale Ivy League Tournament Semifinal

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Ivy League Tournament, Semifinal: Penn vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The two most recent Ivy League Tournament champions face each other in the semifinal round in 2022 with Yale facing Penn on Saturday.

The Ivy League Tournament returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Back in 2020, the tournament was one of the first sports cancelations in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Ivy League didn't play winter sports in 2021. 

One of the two semifinal matchups this year features the last two winners of the tournament. Second-seeded Yale is the defending champion having won in 2019, with third-seed Penn taking home the title in 2018.

Yale finished the regular season 17-11 and was 11-3 in conference play. The Bulldogs enter Saturday having won nine of their last 11, including a 74-65 win over Brown to wrap up the regular season. 

Penn was 9-5 this year in conference play. The Quakers closed the regular season by winning six of nine. 

The schools split their two regular-season meetings this year, with each side winning at home. Penn grabbed a 76-68 win over the Bulldogs on Jan. 22, with the Quakers returning the favor 81-72 on Feb. 18.

This game also features the two top scorers in the conference going head-to-head. Penn's sophomore guard Jordan Dingle led the Ivy League by averaging 20.6 points per game. Senior Yale guard Azar Swain came in second averaging 18.9 points per game, but by playing in three more games than Dingle scored the most total points with 528. 

Yale has played in two of the three Ivy League tournaments held since the event's inception in 2017. The Bulldogs lost in the inaugural championship game to Princeton, then came back two years later and won the whole thing. Penn's lone championship appearance was the 2018 win.

