Dec 4, 2019; Villanova, PA, USA; Pennsylvania Quakers guard Jordan Dingle (3) drives the lane against Villanova Wildcats forward Cole Swider (10) during the second half at Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0) hope to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-5) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Pennsylvania

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -18.5 149 points

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Pennsylvania

The 79.6 points per game the Razorbacks record are just 2.7 more points than the Quakers give up (76.9).

The Quakers' 70.6 points per game are just 2.4 more points than the 68.2 the Razorbacks allow to opponents.

The Razorbacks are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Quakers allow to opponents.

The Quakers' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Arkansas Players to Watch

JD Notae posts a team-high 17.8 points per contest. He is also posting 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 37.9% from the field and 31.1% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Au'Diese Toney is putting up 13.2 points, 0.8 assists and 8.0 rebounds per contest.

Jaylin Williams paces his team in both rebounds (8.2) and assists (4.4) per game, and also puts up 5.8 points. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Chris Lykes posts 15.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the field and 41.2% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Connor Vanover is posting 8.6 points, 0.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch