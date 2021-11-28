Publish date:
How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0) hope to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-5) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Arkansas vs. Pennsylvania
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arkansas
-18.5
149 points
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Pennsylvania
- The 79.6 points per game the Razorbacks record are just 2.7 more points than the Quakers give up (76.9).
- The Quakers' 70.6 points per game are just 2.4 more points than the 68.2 the Razorbacks allow to opponents.
- The Razorbacks are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Quakers allow to opponents.
- The Quakers' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
Arkansas Players to Watch
- JD Notae posts a team-high 17.8 points per contest. He is also posting 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 37.9% from the field and 31.1% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Au'Diese Toney is putting up 13.2 points, 0.8 assists and 8.0 rebounds per contest.
- Jaylin Williams paces his team in both rebounds (8.2) and assists (4.4) per game, and also puts up 5.8 points. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Chris Lykes posts 15.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the field and 41.2% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Connor Vanover is posting 8.6 points, 0.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Jelani Williams gives the Quakers 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jonah Charles gets the Quakers 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Nick Spinoso leads the Quakers in rebounding (4.9 per game), and averages 6.0 points and 1.5 assists. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Quakers get 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Clark Slajchert.
