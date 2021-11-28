How to Watch Pennsylvania at Arkansas

Penn is traveling to face the No. 13 team in the nation in Arkansas on Sunday afternoon in men's college basketball.

The Penn men's basketball team is 3–5 to start its season entering Sunday's contest against No. 13 Arkansas.

The Quakers are 2–3 in their last five games and haven't had any quality wins. They have beaten Old Dominion and Lafayette and lost to Utah State, Davidson and, most recently, Towson.

How to Watch Pennsylvania Quakers at Arkansas Razorbacks Today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Arkansas is 5–0 so far this season and in first place in the SEC. They've beaten Mercer 74–61, Gardner-Webb 86–69, Northern Iowa 93–80, as well as two quality wins against Kansas State 72–64 and Cincinnati 73–67.

Despite being 3–5 on the season, Penn is still ranked sixth in the NCAA in total points scored with 565 total points. Jordan Dingle leads the team with 19.6 points per game.

The Razorbacks have a talented and deep team. JD Notae leads the team with 17.8 points per game, adding 3.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. Jaylin Williams leads the team in 4.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Arkansas is projected to win this game. With a win, the Razorbacks would roll to a 6–0 record and maybe even rise up a little higher in the rankings.

