Publish date:
How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) play the Pennsylvania Quakers (0-0) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Pennsylvania
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida State
-19.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania did not participate in games in 2020-21.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Raiquan Gray led the Seminoles at 6.4 rebounds per game last season, while also putting up 2.2 assists and 11.9 points.
- Scottie Barnes led his squad in assists per game (3.9) last year, and also posted 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivered 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Balsa Koprivica averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game last season. Defensively, he posted 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- M.J. Walker averaged a team-best 12.2 points per contest last season. He also put up 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Anthony Polite posted 9.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year, shooting 50% from the field and 43.6% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
How To Watch
November
10
2021
Pennsylvania at Florida State
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)