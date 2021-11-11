Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The No. 20 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) play the Pennsylvania Quakers (0-0) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Pennsylvania

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
    Florida State vs Pennsylvania Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Florida State

    -19.5

    145.5 points

    Key Stats for Florida State vs. Pennsylvania

    • Pennsylvania did not participate in games in 2020-21.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • Raiquan Gray led the Seminoles at 6.4 rebounds per game last season, while also putting up 2.2 assists and 11.9 points.
    • Scottie Barnes led his squad in assists per game (3.9) last year, and also posted 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivered 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.
    • Balsa Koprivica averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game last season. Defensively, he posted 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.
    • M.J. Walker averaged a team-best 12.2 points per contest last season. He also put up 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Anthony Polite posted 9.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year, shooting 50% from the field and 43.6% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Pennsylvania at Florida State

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
