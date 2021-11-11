How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Florida State

Florida State is looking to continue its stellar play in college basketball from recent seasons when it faces Pennsylvania in its season opener.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton has his formula for success down pat. He not only seeks the best basketball players, but he wants ones with size, length and unselfishness.

How to Watch Quakers vs. Seminoles:

Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

In recent years, Hamilton has routinely used a rotation of 10 or more players. As a result, the minutes are close to evenly distributed among the roster.

The program uses this style regardless of who is on the team.

Following back-to-back seasons where a Seminole was selected in the top five of the NBA draft—Patrick Williams and Scottie Barnes were both selected fourth overall in their respective drafts—the system seems to be working just fine.

The player most likely to be the next lottery player at Florida State is freshman Matthew Cleveland. He’s not as tall or physically compact as Barnes or Williams, but he is a versatile player with an impressive wingspan.

Time will tell if he can fill that role for the program or not.

For Penn, this will mark the school’s return to collegiate basketball after the entire Ivy League opted not to play during the modified 2020 NCAA season.

The Quakers were chosen to finish fourth in the Ivy League in a preseason poll. They are led by sophomore Jordan Dingle, who was named Ivy League Rookie of the Year in 2019.

He will have to deal with a wave of different players from Florida State’s backcourt. Rayquan Evans, Caleb Mills, Anthony Polite and Jalen Warley will all get their shot defending Dingle.

