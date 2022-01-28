Pennsylvania vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 4, 2019; Villanova, PA, USA; Pennsylvania Quakers guard Jordan Dingle (3) drives the lane against Villanova Wildcats forward Cole Swider (10) during the second half at Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 4, 2019; Villanova, PA, USA; Pennsylvania Quakers guard Jordan Dingle (3) drives the lane against Villanova Wildcats forward Cole Swider (10) during the second half at Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Pennsylvania Quakers (7-12, 4-2 Ivy League) will visit the Harvard Crimson (10-6, 2-2 Ivy League) after losing six road games in a row. The contest begins at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022.

How to Watch Harvard vs. Pennsylvania

Harvard vs Pennsylvania Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Harvard

-3.5

140.5 points

Key Stats for Harvard vs. Pennsylvania

  • The 74.9 points per game the Crimson average are just 0.3 more points than the Quakers give up (74.6).
  • The Quakers' 70.6 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 69.8 the Crimson give up.
  • The Crimson make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Quakers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • The Quakers are shooting 43.9% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 43.6% the Crimson's opponents have shot this season.

Harvard Players to Watch

  • Chris Ledlum leads his squad in rebounds per game (9.3), and also puts up 15.8 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Luka Sakota averages 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Kale Catchings posts 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Louis Lesmond is averaging 8.9 points, 0.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

  • Jordan Dingle is the Quakers' top scorer (18.7 points per game) and assist man (2.2), and delivers 3.6 rebounds.
  • Max Martz paces the Quakers in rebounding (4.9 per game), and puts up 8.9 points and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Jelani Williams gives the Quakers 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Michael Moshkovitz is averaging a team-high 2.5 assists per game. And he is contributing 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 40.2% of his shots from the field.
  • Jonah Charles is putting up 8.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Pennsylvania at Harvard

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Justin Thomas
PGA Tour

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round

1 minute ago
Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Penn at Harvard in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Nov 23, 2019; Moraga, CA, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks guard Evan Taylor (5) dribbles the ball as guard Jordan Cohen (11) sets a pick against Saint Mary s Gaels guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the first half at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Holy Cross vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 4, 2019; Villanova, PA, USA; Pennsylvania Quakers guard Jordan Dingle (3) drives the lane against Villanova Wildcats forward Cole Swider (10) during the second half at Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Harvard vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Nov 23, 2019; Moraga, CA, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks guard Evan Taylor (5) dribbles the ball as guard Jordan Cohen (11) sets a pick against Saint Mary s Gaels guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the first half at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Lehigh vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 4, 2019; Villanova, PA, USA; Pennsylvania Quakers guard Jordan Dingle (3) drives the lane against Villanova Wildcats forward Cole Swider (10) during the second half at Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pennsylvania vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
soccer fans
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Venezuela vs. Bolivia

16 minutes ago
Colombia Brazil Soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Colombia vs. Peru

1 hour ago
ashleigh-barty
SI Guide

Ashleigh Barty, Danielle Collins Face Off in Australian Open Final

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy