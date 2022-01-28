Pennsylvania vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 4, 2019; Villanova, PA, USA; Pennsylvania Quakers guard Jordan Dingle (3) drives the lane against Villanova Wildcats forward Cole Swider (10) during the second half at Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Pennsylvania Quakers (7-12, 4-2 Ivy League) will visit the Harvard Crimson (10-6, 2-2 Ivy League) after losing six road games in a row. The contest begins at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022.

How to Watch Harvard vs. Pennsylvania

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Palestra

Palestra Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Harvard -3.5 140.5 points

Key Stats for Harvard vs. Pennsylvania

The 74.9 points per game the Crimson average are just 0.3 more points than the Quakers give up (74.6).

The Quakers' 70.6 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 69.8 the Crimson give up.

The Crimson make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Quakers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

The Quakers are shooting 43.9% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 43.6% the Crimson's opponents have shot this season.

Harvard Players to Watch

Chris Ledlum leads his squad in rebounds per game (9.3), and also puts up 15.8 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Luka Sakota averages 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kale Catchings posts 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Louis Lesmond is averaging 8.9 points, 0.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch