Pennsylvania vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pennsylvania Quakers (7-12, 4-2 Ivy League) will visit the Harvard Crimson (10-6, 2-2 Ivy League) after losing six road games in a row. The contest begins at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022.
How to Watch Harvard vs. Pennsylvania
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Palestra
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Harvard
-3.5
140.5 points
Key Stats for Harvard vs. Pennsylvania
- The 74.9 points per game the Crimson average are just 0.3 more points than the Quakers give up (74.6).
- The Quakers' 70.6 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 69.8 the Crimson give up.
- The Crimson make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Quakers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- The Quakers are shooting 43.9% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 43.6% the Crimson's opponents have shot this season.
Harvard Players to Watch
- Chris Ledlum leads his squad in rebounds per game (9.3), and also puts up 15.8 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Luka Sakota averages 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kale Catchings posts 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Louis Lesmond is averaging 8.9 points, 0.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Jordan Dingle is the Quakers' top scorer (18.7 points per game) and assist man (2.2), and delivers 3.6 rebounds.
- Max Martz paces the Quakers in rebounding (4.9 per game), and puts up 8.9 points and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jelani Williams gives the Quakers 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Michael Moshkovitz is averaging a team-high 2.5 assists per game. And he is contributing 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 40.2% of his shots from the field.
- Jonah Charles is putting up 8.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.
