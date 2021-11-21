Dec 4, 2019; Villanova, PA, USA; Pennsylvania Quakers guard Jordan Dingle (3) drives the lane against Villanova Wildcats forward Cole Swider (10) during the second half at Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Pennsylvania Quakers (2-4) go up against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) at HTC Center on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The game tips at 12:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Pennsylvania

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Total Old Dominion -1.5 130.5 points

Key Stats for Old Dominion vs. Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania did not participate in games in 2020-21.

Old Dominion Players to Watch

Kalu Ezikpe paced the Monarchs at 6.7 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 0.5 assists and 10.3 points.

Austin Trice averaged 8.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Joe Reece put up 7.8 points, 1 assists and 5 rebounds per game last season.

Xavier Green put up 6.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season, shooting 34.3% from the floor.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch