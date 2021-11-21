Publish date:
How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Old Dominion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pennsylvania Quakers (2-4) go up against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) at HTC Center on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The game tips at 12:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: HTC Center
- Arena: HTC Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Old Dominion
-1.5
130.5 points
Key Stats for Old Dominion vs. Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania did not participate in games in 2020-21.
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Kalu Ezikpe paced the Monarchs at 6.7 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 0.5 assists and 10.3 points.
- Austin Trice averaged 8.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Joe Reece put up 7.8 points, 1 assists and 5 rebounds per game last season.
- Xavier Green put up 6.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season, shooting 34.3% from the floor.
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Jelani Williams is posting a team-best 4.8 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 8.3 points and 2.7 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 54.5% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.
- Jonah Charles gets the Quakers 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Clark Slajchert gives the Quakers 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Quakers get 4.3 points, 4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Max Lorca-Lloyd.
