    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Old Dominion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2019; Villanova, PA, USA; Pennsylvania Quakers guard Jordan Dingle (3) drives the lane against Villanova Wildcats forward Cole Swider (10) during the second half at Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pennsylvania Quakers (2-4) go up against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) at HTC Center on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The game tips at 12:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Pennsylvania

    Old Dominion vs Pennsylvania Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Old Dominion

    -1.5

    130.5 points

    Key Stats for Old Dominion vs. Pennsylvania

    • Pennsylvania did not participate in games in 2020-21.

    Old Dominion Players to Watch

    • Kalu Ezikpe paced the Monarchs at 6.7 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 0.5 assists and 10.3 points.
    • Austin Trice averaged 8.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Joe Reece put up 7.8 points, 1 assists and 5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Xavier Green put up 6.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season, shooting 34.3% from the floor.

    Pennsylvania Players to Watch

    • Jelani Williams is posting a team-best 4.8 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 8.3 points and 2.7 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 54.5% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.
    • Jonah Charles gets the Quakers 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Clark Slajchert gives the Quakers 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • The Quakers get 4.3 points, 4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Max Lorca-Lloyd.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Myrtle Beach Invitational: Old Dominion vs. Pennsylvania

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
