Pennsylvania vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Princeton Tigers (21-5, 11-2 Ivy League) aim to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Pennsylvania Quakers (12-14, 9-4 Ivy League) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Jadwin Gymnasium.

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Princeton

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Jadwin Gymnasium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pennsylvania vs. Princeton

  • The Quakers put up 72.5 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 69.4 the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers put up 5.0 more points per game (80.1) than the Quakers give up (75.1).
  • The Quakers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Quakers have averaged.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

  • Jordan Dingle leads the Quakers in scoring, tallying 20.2 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Pennsylvania's leading rebounder is Max Martz averaging 5.0 boards per game and its best passer is Michael Moshkovitz and his 2.8 assists per game.
  • Dingle makes more threes per game than any other member of the Quakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • Moshkovitz is Pennsylvania's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Princeton Players to Watch

  • Tosan Evbuomwan racks up 15.1 points and tacks on 4.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Tigers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Ethan Wright is at the top of the Princeton rebounding leaderboard with 7.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 15.1 points and adds 1.8 assists per game.
  • Drew Friberg is reliable from deep and leads the Tigers with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Evbuomwan (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Princeton while Elijah Barnes (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pennsylvania Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Cornell

W 73-68

Away

2/12/2022

Harvard

W 82-74

Home

2/18/2022

Yale

L 81-72

Away

2/19/2022

Brown

W 89-88

Away

2/26/2022

Dartmouth

L 84-70

Away

3/5/2022

Princeton

-

Home

Princeton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Dartmouth

W 85-40

Home

2/18/2022

Brown

W 69-50

Away

2/19/2022

Yale

W 81-75

Away

2/25/2022

Harvard

W 74-67

Home

2/27/2022

Harvard

W 74-73

Away

3/5/2022

Pennsylvania

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Princeton at Pennsylvania

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

