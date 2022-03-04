Pennsylvania vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Princeton Tigers (21-5, 11-2 Ivy League) aim to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Pennsylvania Quakers (12-14, 9-4 Ivy League) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Jadwin Gymnasium.

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Princeton

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Jadwin Gymnasium

Jadwin Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pennsylvania vs. Princeton

The Quakers put up 72.5 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 69.4 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers put up 5.0 more points per game (80.1) than the Quakers give up (75.1).

The Quakers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Quakers have averaged.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

Jordan Dingle leads the Quakers in scoring, tallying 20.2 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Pennsylvania's leading rebounder is Max Martz averaging 5.0 boards per game and its best passer is Michael Moshkovitz and his 2.8 assists per game.

Dingle makes more threes per game than any other member of the Quakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Moshkovitz is Pennsylvania's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Princeton Players to Watch

Tosan Evbuomwan racks up 15.1 points and tacks on 4.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Tigers' leaderboards in those statistics.

Ethan Wright is at the top of the Princeton rebounding leaderboard with 7.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 15.1 points and adds 1.8 assists per game.

Drew Friberg is reliable from deep and leads the Tigers with 2.5 made threes per game.

Evbuomwan (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Princeton while Elijah Barnes (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pennsylvania Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Cornell W 73-68 Away 2/12/2022 Harvard W 82-74 Home 2/18/2022 Yale L 81-72 Away 2/19/2022 Brown W 89-88 Away 2/26/2022 Dartmouth L 84-70 Away 3/5/2022 Princeton - Home

Princeton Schedule