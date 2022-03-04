Pennsylvania vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Princeton Tigers (21-5, 11-2 Ivy League) aim to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Pennsylvania Quakers (12-14, 9-4 Ivy League) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Jadwin Gymnasium.
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Jadwin Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pennsylvania vs. Princeton
- The Quakers put up 72.5 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 69.4 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers put up 5.0 more points per game (80.1) than the Quakers give up (75.1).
- The Quakers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Quakers have averaged.
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Jordan Dingle leads the Quakers in scoring, tallying 20.2 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Pennsylvania's leading rebounder is Max Martz averaging 5.0 boards per game and its best passer is Michael Moshkovitz and his 2.8 assists per game.
- Dingle makes more threes per game than any other member of the Quakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Moshkovitz is Pennsylvania's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
Princeton Players to Watch
- Tosan Evbuomwan racks up 15.1 points and tacks on 4.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Tigers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Ethan Wright is at the top of the Princeton rebounding leaderboard with 7.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 15.1 points and adds 1.8 assists per game.
- Drew Friberg is reliable from deep and leads the Tigers with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Evbuomwan (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Princeton while Elijah Barnes (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Pennsylvania Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Cornell
W 73-68
Away
2/12/2022
Harvard
W 82-74
Home
2/18/2022
Yale
L 81-72
Away
2/19/2022
Brown
W 89-88
Away
2/26/2022
Dartmouth
L 84-70
Away
3/5/2022
Princeton
-
Home
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Dartmouth
W 85-40
Home
2/18/2022
Brown
W 69-50
Away
2/19/2022
Yale
W 81-75
Away
2/25/2022
Harvard
W 74-67
Home
2/27/2022
Harvard
W 74-73
Away
3/5/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)