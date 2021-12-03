Pennsylvania vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles the ball as Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Temple Owls (4-3) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-7) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Liacouras Center. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Temple vs. Pennsylvania

    Key Stats for Temple vs. Pennsylvania

    • The Owls record 8.2 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Quakers give up (76.2).
    • The Quakers' 68.1 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 67.3 the Owls allow.
    • The Owls are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Quakers allow to opponents.
    • The Quakers' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

    Temple Players to Watch

    • Khalif Battle leads the Owls with 21.4 points per game and 1.0 assists, while also putting up 3.9 rebounds.
    • Damian Dunn puts up 11.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 36.0% from the floor.
    • Jeremiah Williams leads the Owls at 4.3 assists per game, while also posting 3.3 rebounds and 8.1 points.
    • Nick Jourdain paces his team in rebounds per game (5.6), and also posts 3.3 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
    • Sage Tolbert averages 3.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

    Pennsylvania Players to Watch

    • Jelani Williams tops the Quakers in rebounding (4.3 per game), and averages 6.8 points and 2.7 assists. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Jonah Charles is averaging 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 38.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per contest.
    • Clark Slajchert gives the Quakers 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • The Quakers receive 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Max Martz.

    How To Watch

    Pennsylvania at Temple

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
