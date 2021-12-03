Pennsylvania vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Dec 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles the ball as Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Temple Owls (4-3) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-7) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Liacouras Center. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Temple vs. Pennsylvania

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Liacouras Center

Key Stats for Temple vs. Pennsylvania

The Owls record 8.2 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Quakers give up (76.2).

The Quakers' 68.1 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 67.3 the Owls allow.

The Owls are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Quakers allow to opponents.

The Quakers' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Temple Players to Watch

Khalif Battle leads the Owls with 21.4 points per game and 1.0 assists, while also putting up 3.9 rebounds.

Damian Dunn puts up 11.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 36.0% from the floor.

Jeremiah Williams leads the Owls at 4.3 assists per game, while also posting 3.3 rebounds and 8.1 points.

Nick Jourdain paces his team in rebounds per game (5.6), and also posts 3.3 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Sage Tolbert averages 3.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch