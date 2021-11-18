Pennsylvania vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah State Aggies (1-1) take on the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-2) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 2:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Utah State vs. Pennsylvania

    Utah State vs Pennsylvania Betting Information

    Key Stats for Utah State vs. Pennsylvania

    • Pennsylvania did not participate in any games in 2020-21.

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • Neemias Queta was tops on the Aggies with 14.9 points per game and 10.1 rebounds last year, while also putting up 2.7 assists.
    • Justin Bean put up 11.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • Marco Anthony averaged 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
    • Rollie Worster led the Aggies at 3.4 assists per game last season, while also posting 3.7 rebounds and 8.6 points.
    • Steven Ashworth averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

