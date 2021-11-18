Pennsylvania vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (1-1) take on the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-2) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah State vs. Pennsylvania
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah State
-8.5
141.5 points
Key Stats for Utah State vs. Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania did not participate in any games in 2020-21.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Neemias Queta was tops on the Aggies with 14.9 points per game and 10.1 rebounds last year, while also putting up 2.7 assists.
- Justin Bean put up 11.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Marco Anthony averaged 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Rollie Worster led the Aggies at 3.4 assists per game last season, while also posting 3.7 rebounds and 8.6 points.
- Steven Ashworth averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
