How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Yale: Ivy League Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 seed Yale Bulldogs (17-11, 11-3 Ivy League) and the No. 3 seed Pennsylvania Quakers (12-15, 9-5 Ivy League) play in the Ivy League Tournament Saturday at Lavietes Pavilion. Watch at 2:00 PM.
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lavietes Pavilion
Key Stats for Yale vs. Pennsylvania
- The Bulldogs score 72.8 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 75.8 the Quakers give up.
- The Quakers put up only 3.1 more points per game (72.4) than the Bulldogs give up (69.3).
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Quakers allow to opponents.
- The Quakers are shooting 44.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
Yale Players to Watch
- Azar Swain is tops on the Bulldogs with 18.9 points per contest and 4.2 rebounds, while also averaging 1.6 assists.
- Jalen Gabbidon averages 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 32.6% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Matt Knowling puts up 6.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Kelly paces the Bulldogs at 4.2 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.6 assists and 6.6 points.
- Matthue Cotton posts 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Jordan Dingle is putting up a team-high 20.6 points per game. And he is contributing 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.
- Michael Moshkovitz is putting up a team-leading 2.8 assists per contest. He's also producing 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 42.0% of his shots from the field.
- Max Martz is putting up a team-leading 5.0 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 10.1 points and 1.0 assists, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
- Clark Slajchert gives the Quakers 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jelani Williams gives the Quakers 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
