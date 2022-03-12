How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Yale: Ivy League Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 2 seed Yale Bulldogs (17-11, 11-3 Ivy League) and the No. 3 seed Pennsylvania Quakers (12-15, 9-5 Ivy League) play in the Ivy League Tournament Saturday at Lavietes Pavilion. Watch at 2:00 PM.

How to Watch Yale vs. Pennsylvania

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Lavietes Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Yale -3 145 points

Key Stats for Yale vs. Pennsylvania

The Bulldogs score 72.8 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 75.8 the Quakers give up.

The Quakers put up only 3.1 more points per game (72.4) than the Bulldogs give up (69.3).

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Quakers allow to opponents.

The Quakers are shooting 44.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Yale Players to Watch

Azar Swain is tops on the Bulldogs with 18.9 points per contest and 4.2 rebounds, while also averaging 1.6 assists.

Jalen Gabbidon averages 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 32.6% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Matt Knowling puts up 6.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Kelly paces the Bulldogs at 4.2 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.6 assists and 6.6 points.

Matthue Cotton posts 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch