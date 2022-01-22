Skip to main content

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Yale Bulldogs (8-8, 2-0 Ivy League) visit the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-12, 3-2 Ivy League) in a matchup of Ivy League rivals at John J. Lee Amphitheater, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Yale

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: John J. Lee Amphitheater
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pennsylvania vs. Yale

  • The Bulldogs record 73.1 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 75 the Quakers give up.
  • The Quakers put up only 0.1 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Bulldogs give up (70.4).
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Quakers allow to opponents.
  • The Quakers are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 41.9% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Yale Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs leader in points, rebounds and assists is Azar Swain, who puts up 19.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.9 assists per game.
  • Swain makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • The Yale steals leader is Jalen Gabbidon, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Isaiah Kelly, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

  • Jordan Dingle is at the top of the Quakers scoring leaderboard with 18 points per game. He also collects 3.5 rebounds and dishes out 2.3 assists per game.
  • Max Martz has a stat line of 5.1 rebounds, 8.8 points and 1.3 assists per game for Pennsylvania to take the top rebound spot on the team. Michael Moshkovitz holds the top spot for assists with 2.4 per game, adding 4.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per matchup.
  • Dingle is consistent from distance and leads the Quakers with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Jelani Williams (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pennsylvania while Martz (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Yale Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Iona

L 91-77

Home

12/14/2021

Monmouth

L 69-60

Home

12/28/2021

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 87-60

Away

1/15/2022

Cornell

W 96-69

Home

1/17/2022

Brown

W 66-63

Away

1/22/2022

Pennsylvania

-

Away

1/25/2022

Columbia

-

Home

1/29/2022

Princeton

-

Away

2/4/2022

Dartmouth

-

Home

2/5/2022

Harvard

-

Home

2/9/2022

Harvard

-

Away

Pennsylvania Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Brown

W 77-73

Home

1/7/2022

Cornell

W 79-65

Home

1/8/2022

Columbia

L 73-69

Home

1/15/2022

Dartmouth

W 78-68

Home

1/17/2022

Princeton

L 74-64

Away

1/22/2022

Yale

-

Home

1/28/2022

Harvard

-

Away

2/4/2022

Columbia

-

Away

2/5/2022

Cornell

-

Away

2/12/2022

Harvard

-

Home

2/18/2022

Yale

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Yale at Pennsylvania

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
