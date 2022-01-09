How to Watch Pepperdine at Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball

Gonzaga goes for its fifth straight win on Saturday when it hosts Pepperdine in their WCC openers

Gonzaga finally gets to start its journey to the top of the WCC on Saturday evening. The Bulldogs have had their first two conference games postponed due to COVID-19 and will now open its title defense against Pepperdine.

How to Watch Pepperdine at Gonzaga in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KHQ-Spokane, WA)

Live stream the Pepperdine at Gonzaga game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gonzaga has won at least a share of the last nine WCC regular season titles and once again is the overwhelming favorite to do it again.

The Bulldogs played a brutal non-conference schedule to try and once against prove the doubters wrong. They did lose to Duke and Alabama but come into WCC play 11-2 on the year and ranked No. 4 in the country.

Saturday they host a Pepperdine team who has won four of its last five.

The Waves have been playing much better as of late after staring the season just 2-8.

They are coming off a win against Westmont, but it gets much tougher on Saturday against Gonzaga.

The Waves are huge underdogs in this one, but will look to shock the country and pull off the huge upset and start WCC play with a big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.