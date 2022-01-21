Pepperdine goes on the road Thursday night looking to take down conference rival Loyola Marymount in men's college basketball.

Pepperdine leaves home Thursday night for the first time in four games looking to snap a four-game losing streak. The Waves played their last three games at home, but it hasn't helped them pick up wins.

How to Watch Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

They dropped games to San Diego, Saint Mary's and Portland after losing on the road to Gonzaga. The losses have kept them winless in the WCC and have them just 6-13 on the year.

Thursday night, though, they will look to finally snap their losing streak and beat a Loyola Marymount team who is coming off a win against Portland on Monday.

The win was the first in the WCC for the Lions and snapped a two-game losing streak. They had their first conference game against Gonzaga postponed but then lost to San Francisco and San Diego before beating the Pilots.

It was a good win for LMU and got them back above .500 at 8-7 overall.

The Lions will look to get their second straight win on Thursday night as they try to send Pepperdine home with yet another conference loss.

